New York-inspired 4th of July menu: Smash burgers, griddled hot dogs, chopped cheese tots

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn on Monday. The Darth Vader mask-wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Another protester wore a stormtrooper mask from the “Star Wars” series. Smithfield is the manufacturer of Nathan’s […]
Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
PARSIPPANY — Thomas J. Bonfiglio, 62, passed away on Friday, July 1. He established Tommy’s Tavern + Tap restaurant in Parsippany and other locations despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing comparable enterprises. His birthday was on June 23. Longtime lawyer and certified public accountant Bonfiglio said that his restaurants’...
DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.
Even though they’ve only been around since 2020, Stack Creamery has already built a solid reputation as a “go to” ice cream shop. They already have shops in Jersey City and Westwood and now a third one will open; this one will be in Morristown. The family...
New Jersey has always had a great music scene, especially in Asbury Park as you can see on "Asbury Park, Riot, Redemption, and Rock N Roll," which is narrated by Big Joe Henry. Growing up in the '70s and '80s and working at WBJB-FM, which was the radio voice of...
Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." And in New Jersey,...
On the opposite side of the Manasquan inlet is Point Pleasant Beach. I love Point Pleasant for its restaurants. I make a point to visit every July when I am in the area and have trouble keeping up with the new openings. In my mind it is one of my favorite “foodie” destinations anywhere in the US. There are some amazing casual dining spots as well as upscale fine dining.
It wasn’t that long ago when we felt like we were being inundated with New Yorkers all at once; choked and crowded into our already densely populated state with people escaping city life during COVID. Of course, it was mostly New Yorkers who were leaving their crammed quarters to...
New Jersey's full of 'em, all different ones. You probably have your favorite — one you grew up going to or one that you have to visit every time you're in town. And it might just be the one that made it to a list of the best diners in America.
A very popular specialty grocer is opening its biggest New York location in the Hudson Valley in the very near future! This will be the company's closest store to the Mid-Hudson Valley. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is preparing to open a new location in Yorktown, New York. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is...
Well, it took two years of negotiations, but finally a deal has been struck to bring the first BJ’s Wholesale Club to Passaic County, more specifically, Wayne. BJ’s announced that they will be opening a 105,031 square foot warehouse club and gas station some time later this year.
I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
Are you a dog person or a cat person? Maybe you're neither, and you prefer to have a pet lizard. I haven’t personally had a pet in years, but let me tell you the second my parents need someone to watch Max, their 6-year-old beagle mix I’ll drop everything I’m doing and pick that good boy up!
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — That’s got to hurt. Two New Jersey cities — Newark and Jersey City — came in near the bottom of the barrel in a list ranking city’s for their July 4th celebrations. Newark took 98th place and Jersey City was 99th in the WalletHub study. The only city worse off was San Bernardino in California.
A town councilman has announced plans for a Chick-Fil-A location at a Long Island shopping center that is under construction. Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle said property owners from the Expressway Plaza Shopping Center shared plans for the new restaurant. The shopping center is located at the southwest corner of...
When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
New York State Police are asking for help as they continue to try and solve a Hudson Valley murder. Police say new technology has breathed new life into the case. On Tuesday, New York State Police asked the public for new information to help solve an 18-year-old homicide in the Hudson Valley.
Comments / 1