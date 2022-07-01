NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.

