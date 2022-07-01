ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, NBC will air an hourlong Primetime Special aimed...

www.today.com

AOL Corp

What to Watch on July 4th: How to see all the fireworks on TV tonight

Here’s how to watch all the fireworks on TV tonight:. The Fourth in America (7 p.m., CNN) A holiday showcase featuring musical performances from U.S. military bands and iconic singers including Pitbull, T-Pain, Avril Lavigne and Journey. Also featured are firework shows from across the country. The broadcast, anchored by Don Lemon, Dana Bash, Ana Cabrera and Sara Sidner, runs until 1 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

‘Watch this!’ Usher’s 3-second move during a recent concert is the latest viral meme

That's all eight-time Grammy award-winning artist Usher had to say in order to go viral on Twitter. The two words came during his recent NPR Tiny Desk concert, a series in which big names perform live concerts with just their band, a mic and nothing else. Usher was starting the title song from his classic album, "Confessions," for which he won a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2005, when the soon-to-be viral moment happened.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

‘Friends’ Co-Creator Regrets “Systemic Racism” That Influenced All-White Cast

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of hit sitcom Friends, recently spoke out about systemic racism and how she believes it influenced the show’s casting choices. Earlier this month she made a generous donation of $4 million to Brandeis University, her alma mater. The funds aim to establish an endowed professorship in the African and African American Studies Department there.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Fans in Heated Debate About George Costanza’s ‘Dumbest’ Moment in the Series

During the course of nine seasons, actor Jason Alexander portrayed a character that has taken us down new roads of frustration. And he delivered this role with absolute perfection. Since1989, fans have gotten to know the Seinfeld crew. This, of course, includes Jerry Seinfeld – who is portrayed by the real comedian Jerry Seinfeld, as well as Elaine Benes, who is portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Michael Richards’ Kramer; and of course, the endlessly pessimistic and neurotic, George Costanza, who is played by Alexander.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Oprah Winfrey celebrates her ailing dad with appreciation day barbecue

Oprah Winfrey celebrated her father, Vernon Winfrey, with a special barbecue on July 4. “So we’ve been planning a backyard barbecue that’s actually more than a backyard barbecue,” the OWN mogul, 68, said in an Instagram video. “It’s for Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day.”. She shared...
NASHVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

'Magnum P.I.' Picked Up by NBC After Getting Canceled at CBS

Nothing's ever dead in Hollywood. Take Magnum P.I., for example. Just one month after CBS canceled the show, it has come back to life after NBC picked up and greenlit the show for two seasons, ET can confirm. The Jay Hernandez-helmed show will have 10 episodes for each of the...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Reportedly Close to Announcing a New Permanent Host

ABC talk-show The View has been looking for another permanent host to fill a seat after Meghan McCain left. Are they getting close to announcing a new one? It looks like that’ll be the case. While the show reportedly was not really supposed to lean into politics, it has been leaning that way. They are, in a sense, looking for a conservative-minded host. While a name has not been specifically chosen yet, there are a couple of people to look toward.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tony Dokoupil Renews CBS News Contract as TV’s Morning Wars Enter New Phase (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Some people gird for battle by putting on armor. Tony Dokoupil just bought a second pair of dress shoes. “I’ve had the same pair of brown, beat-up, nasty dress shoes — my good shoes. I’ve been wearing them for several years now,” the “CBS Mornings” co-anchor confides in a recent interview. Dokoupil, 41 years old, has reason to refresh his wardrobe. He and CBS News have renewed his contract, locking in the team behind the network’s morning news program– Gayle King and Nate Burleson also co-anchor  the show, while Vladimir Duthiers is a daily contributor...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Everything to Know About Season 22

The Voice Season 22 has an official release date set, along with some other details concerning Blake Shelton and his crew of coaches. After a bit of a hiatus, The Voice is back. NBC took to Twitter to make an official announcement. That’s right, Season 22 of The Voice will...
TV SHOWS

