NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special

During the course of nine seasons, actor Jason Alexander portrayed a character that has taken us down new roads of frustration. And he delivered this role with absolute perfection. Since1989, fans have gotten to know the Seinfeld crew. This, of course, includes Jerry Seinfeld – who is portrayed by the real comedian Jerry Seinfeld, as well as Elaine Benes, who is portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Michael Richards’ Kramer; and of course, the endlessly pessimistic and neurotic, George Costanza, who is played by Alexander.
