Bill would require NJ college students to get COVID vax (Opinion)

By Dennis Malloy
 4 days ago
Just when you thought it was safe to return to sanity and normal life, as much as that's possible in NJ today, a new bill comes along to shatter that reality. It was introduced last week in the Assembly and it didn't get much coverage. People are over hearing about COVID,...

richard pankanin
4d ago

why? it doesn't eradicate or stop the spread of COVID. it only helps those who took the shot have less symptoms. why mandate it. are you mandating flu shots as well?

Joe Castan
3d ago

my body my choice right funny they say women have right to control their bodies yet when it comes to covid shots the state tells you that you have no choice what you do with your body you can't have it both ways new jersey

#TRUMP2024
3d ago

Funny how they have no choice to take a vax, put that in their body but all of u are fighting for “my body my choice” Guess not, not only do Republicans own ya, but now Dems own ya also!! Lol u lose on both sides… bwhahahah

Burlington, NJ
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey’s Declaration of Independence signers were not professional politicians

Just one of the five New Jerseyans who signed the Declaration of Independence went on to run for public office. Abraham Clark had served in the Continental Congress in 1776 and was the only New Jersey delegate who supported independence from the start. The pro-Independence legislature recalled their other four delegates and sent a new delegation to join Clark.
New Jersey 101.5

Nearly 4,700 NJ students’ federal student loans canceled

TRENTON – The cancellation of federal student loan obligations for students who attended Corinthian Colleges helps nearly 4,700 students from New Jersey, the state said Thursday. Corinthian operated from 1995 through 2015, then closed suddenly amid scrutiny of its deceptive marketing and false statements to students and the government....
Morristown Minute

Complete Student Loan Forgiveness for Nearly 5,000 NJ Borrowers Defrauded by Corinthian Colleges

4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools from its founding in 1995 to its closure in 2015 will receive $48.8 M in full loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education’s decision to discharge all remaining federal student loan obligations for students who were defrauded by Corinthian Colleges will allow 4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools to receive a total of $48.8 million in full student loan cancellations.
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

