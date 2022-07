Presented by the Friends of Modern Art (FOMA), this is one of the city’s premier showcases of local artists and their works. Recently voted Michigan’s No. 1 favorite summer event, the fair presents a great variety of art from pottery to paintings for visitors to shop, browse and enjoy. For that one-of-a-kind piece that will complete your décor or collection, the Flint Art Fair is second-to-none in Genesee County. It is FOMA’s mission to promote interest and appreciation of contemporary art at the Flint Institute of Arts among the citizens of the region.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO