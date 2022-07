This Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time to celebrate the birth of the greatest country in the world here in the great state of Florida. As you gather with family and friends this weekend, I encourage everyone to keep safety in mind. While fireworks are exciting, they must be used with caution. The last thing we want is your Independence Day celebration to end with a trip to the hospital, or even a tragedy. This weekend, make sure to have a fire extinguisher nearby when using fireworks or cooking out, and keep an eye out for children around the grill.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO