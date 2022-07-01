What sparked SLO County wildfire? Here’s how investigators determined cause of blaze

After a wildfire burns through a field, seemingly little remains.

But the ashes and charred remnants of branches, grass and trees left behind by a blaze can serve as valuable clues for fire investigators, telling them what they need to know about how the destruction started.

Fire investigators first identify a general area where they think the blaze started and begin to look for indicators— small details that can let them know the direction a fire spread or areas where it was more intense, according to Cal Fire public information officer and fire Capt. Adan Orozco.

“The investigators will start out and they’ll have a general idea of the area they want to look in,” Orozco said. “And they look at different indicators on things like the grass.”

In the case of the Camino Fire , a wildfire burning east of Arroyo Grande, Cal Fire investigators searched for indicators on Tuesday as firefighters worked to control the growing blaze.

Cal Fire investigators looked through charred remains to find the cause of the Camino Fire in Arroyo Grande. Mariana Duran/mduran@thetribunenews.com

What do fire investigators look for?

Starting near the intersection of Huasna and Mary Hall roads, which they identified as the spot where the fire potentially started, investigators looked at the way grass was burnt to learn which sides took more heat, something which helped them understand the direction the fire took, Orozco said.

They also looked at the way trees, rocks and stems were charred to understand the fire’s movements.

Tracing the fire’s movements, the investigators came across a small piece of a catalytic converter on the side of Huasna Road, he said.

According to Orozco, fire investigators concluded that a piece of a emission control device broke away from a vehicle driving through the road and landed on a grass patch, starting a one-acre fire. Hot, dry conditions and light gusts of wind helped the fire jump across Huasna Road and spread through the hills.

The Camino Fire had grown to 387 acres by Thursday evening and was 75% contained. The wildfire was expected to be fully contained by Sunday, Cal Fire said.

A fire started on June 28, 2022, on the side of Huasna and Mary Hall roads in Arroyo Grande, according to Cal Fire Capt. Adan Orozco. Mariana Duran/mduran@thetribunenews.com

Investigators train to find cause of wildfires

Although some investigations can last months, Orozco said that finding the source of a fire can sometimes take mere minutes.

“I’ve had my chief just come by and pick up a little rock,” Orozco said. “He’ll go, ‘There it is. That’s what started the fire.’ “

To be able to identify the origin of a fire with certitude, fire investigators go through extensive training and practice investigations for hours in wildlands, cars and structures before they are ready to come out to the field, Orozco said.

According to Orozco, finding the cause of a fire is a “very important step” in addressing a fire, as it helps prevent similar incidents in the future.

He said that fires such as the Camino Fire can be prevented if people keep up on their vehicles’ routine maintenance, according to Orozco.

“After so many miles, you might want to check with your mechanic to see if it’s time to replace something like your muffler or your catalytic converter,” Orozco said. “Because once you start putting 100,000 to 200,000 miles on a vehicle, stuff is gonna start to break down. And this could be one of those examples.”

Other fires, Orozco said, are sometimes started intentionally or due to negligence. In these cases, finding the fire’s cause can ensure people are held liable for damages or arrested on suspicion of arson.

“Some of these fires actually burn down people’s homes and property,” Orozco said. “It could kill them. If we can find out how a fire started or if it was started intentionally, then then we can close that case and that investigation a lot better.”

A small piece of a catalytic converter broke apart from a vehicle driving by Huasna Road in Arroyo Grande and started a wildfire, Cal Fire says. Investigators found the converter’s remains along the burnt grass. Mariana Duran/mduran@thetribunenews.com

Fire season begins in SLO County

Fire season officially started in San Luis Obispo County on May 31. Since then, Cal Fire crews have kept busy working to control, monitor and extinguish several blazes throughout the region.

“The work is very rewarding” Orozco said, but it can be very exhausting.

When fires burn for several days, as in the case with the Camino Fire, Orozco can spend a long time away from home and his family, sometimes missing important milestones with his son.

“I missed his birthday. I’m going to miss spending the Fourth of July with him,” Orozco said. “He understands, though. I tell him he shares his dad with the world.”

Orozco said that San Luis Obispo County residents can learn to prevent more wildfires and protect themselves from potential blazes by visiting www.readyforwildfire.org .

He urged locals to check the website to see if so-called “safe and sane” fireworks are legal in their area and learn how to safely use fireworks on Independence Day, as these can sometimes cause wildfires.