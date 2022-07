After over a decade on the production lines, the BMW i3 as we know it is now officially dead. Production of the company’s first all-electric vehicle comes to an end next month but there are a number of new EVs from Bavaria currently under development that should answer the growing demand for battery-powered cars from consumers around the world. Among those new models is a brand new i3 that will become the zero-emissions successor to the current 3 Series.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO