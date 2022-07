Retired hockey player Mike Grier is reportedly set to be named the San Jose Sharks general manager and become the first African American to hold that position for an NHL team. The Sharks have not confirmed the hiring, and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment. However, the team has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning in San Jose, where they are expected to announce Grier's hiring, according to multiple reports.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO