Behind Viral Videos

TikToker's wheelchair-airport ruse sparks anger

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TikTok video creator who feigned injury to use a wheelchair to help him skip airport queues has sparked anger. The post was shared by user @wolfjenko from Leeds and has had more than 1.6m views. It shows him being wheeled to the front of a queue by Jet2...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 8

Washanda Moore
4d ago

Speaking as someone who ACTUALLY WORKS as a Wheelchair Agent I am outraged @ this behavior; he should be ashamed of himself and let me be clear when I say it's NOT FUNNY!

Reply
19
GreatDaneCM65
2d ago

This is the type of behavior that deserves a person to be banned from flying!

Reply
14
This is the Way
1d ago

These are the same people who park in handicap parking spots.

Reply
8
