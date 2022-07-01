ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Essence Festival says COVID vaccine still required for entry

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 2022 Essence Festival of Culture clarified its admission policy Friday, saying its coronavirus safety measures remain in place after an announcement via social media saying a negative COVID test result would be allowed for admission to its events was sent in error.

Essence said proof of a COVID vaccination remained mandatory for admission, a spokesperson for the festival said. Negative test results will not be accepted for entry, organizers said.

The messaging on the festival’s admission policy has been confusing from the start. Auto-generated information that came with electronic Ticketmaster receipts for comedian Kevin Hart’s Thursday show said that either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result was good for admission. But that was not the case.

In the days leading up to the festival, Essence officials and the festival’s messaging on the “frequently asked questions” section of its website insisted that only proof of vaccination was acceptable. That policy remained in effect, organizers reiterated Friday.

This comes as Louisiana is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, 2,237 new cases had been reported. Those not fully vaccinated accounted for 57% of the cases reported between June 16 and June 22, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

Still, there are currently no coronavirus restrictions in place in the city of New Orleans.

The festival annually brings more than 500,000 people to New Orleans over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
New Orleans, LA
Vaccines
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hart
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

970K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy