Missouri State

Amtrak sues the owners of the truck struck in a fatal derailment in Missouri, alleging the driver knew it wasn't safe to cross the tracks when he did

By Katie Anthony
 3 days ago

Law enforcement personnel inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Missouri.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

  • Amtrak is suing the company that owned the dump truck involved in a June 27 fatal derailment.
  • The train operator alleges that the truck driver recklessly crossed the tracks when it was unsafe.
  • The collision killed the driver of the dump truck and three train passengers.

Amtrak is demanding $75,000 from a Missouri contracting company after a train struck one of the company's dump trucks in a fatal derailment on June 27.

In the lawsuit filed on Thursday against MS Contracting, Amtrak alleges that the dump truck driver, Billy Dean Barton II, could see the train coming but decided to cross anyway.

"Despite the fact that it was unsafe, careless and reckless to do so because of the clearly visible approaching Amtrak Train 4, Barton failed to yield the right of way to the approaching Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4," the lawsuit, seen by Insider, says.

The collision killed three train passengers and the dump truck driver, Amtrak said in a press release earlier this week.

A lawyer representing Amtrak, Sean Hamer, referred Insider to Amtrak's Chicago office, which didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the lawsuit, Amtrak alleges that MS Contracting is to blame for the crash, saying the company failed to train Barton properly.

Amtrak alleges that MS Contracting "negligently, carelessly and recklessly failed to properly train and supervise its employees, including Bill Barton, causing the collision and derailment of Amtrak Train 4."

MS Contracting did not answer calls from Insider.

Over 240 passengers were on board the train headed from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck the dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, at around 12:24 p.m. local time, flipping several train cars on their sides.

Photos and video from social media showed passengers climbing out of the windows to escape the sideways train cars. At least 50 people were injured.

Comments / 40

Bob David
3d ago

No gates or lights doesn’t negate the commercial drivers responsibility to look,listen before moving that truck across any tracks! Very costly mistake!

Reply(1)
9
Pretra Jordsn
3d ago

Whatever happened to stopping at a railroad crossing and checking for trains. This is actually part of my state’s drivers license test.

Reply(4)
8
James Shaw
3d ago

how about this, we pay insurance for a reason. truck insurance should be responsible if the investigations prove so. other than that, it's over. the driver died so his responsibilities died when he did.insurance money pays for the injured and for repairs. ppl wanting to be sue happy need to move on. too many law suits like this interfere with other cases that are more legally important.

Reply(6)
4
