Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk Gears Up For Independence Day Celebration

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNKIRK – Northern Chautauqua County is among the many places preparing for a weekend full of festivities this Independence Day. The Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk will play host to several events for the public spanning the...

Dunkirk City Pier closes at 5 pm Monday

As the city of Dunkirk prepares for its fireworks tonight, Dunkirk Police are advising motorists that the City Pier and Boat Launch will be closed at Lake Shore Drive to vehicular traffic starting at 5 pm. Police are encouraging motorists to use Central Avenue, Main Street, Brigham Road and South Roberts Road after the fireworks display ends.
DUNKIRK, NY
City of Erie celebrates Independence Day with Lights over Lake Erie

The City of Erie will be celebrating Independence Day with the return of “Lights over Lake Erie.” The annual fireworks display will be on Sunday night at the Bicentennial tower starting at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the tower at Dobbins Landing and can be seen from points along the Bayfront. The […]
ERIE, PA
Horns of Hope Convoy Returns for Second Run

For the second year in a row, a fundraiser in support of individuals with a disability or terminal illness featured a parade of several semi trucks traveling across northern Chautauqua County on Saturday. The 2nd annual Horns of Hope Convoy began at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, then went through Fredonia, Brocton, Westfield, and back to Dunkirk. WDOE News spoke with Johnnie Lindstrom, the organizer of the event, before the convoy began. She says the event provided individuals with a disability or terminal illness to ride in a semi...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WATCH: Mayville 4th of July Parade

MAYVILLE – For the first time in two years, the village of Mayville hosted an Independence Day Parade. The event is part of a daylong celebration, which kicked off with a grand parade down Route 394 at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4th. Following the parade, a petting zoo,...
MAYVILLE, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Government
City
Dunkirk, NY
Affordable Fourth of July Fun

As family and friends celebrate the Fourth of July, many people took advantage of activities in community, including places like Waldmaeer and Presque Isle. At 10:00 on Monday morning, Presque Isle beaches were already filled up for the holiday. Sonja Knight was visiting Presque Isle and said, "We are going...
ERIE, PA
Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing. Fireworks Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown […]
ERIE, PA
Independence Day fireworks and safety tips

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fireworks displays are well underway across Western New York, and with just 24 hours to go before Independence Day, law enforcement is reminding people of safety tips to keep in mind, especially if you plan on using them at home. The Erie County Sheriff's Office...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
CLA Says Chautauqua Lake Is in Good Shape for July 4th

Chautauqua Lake is in good shape for the July 4th holiday. That's according to Doug Conroe, Executive Director of the Chautauqua Lake Association. CLA crews were busy this past week, removing approximately 720,000 pounds of vegetation from the lake. Conroe says the weeds so far are nothing more than a "minor annoyance," but adds that there are some areas where lakegoers should take caution...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Dueling Tiny Protests in Olean

Downtown Olean was host to two small, quiet, abortion protests Sunday afternoon. A lone anti-abortion protester was confronted with a group of about a dozen pro-abortion protesters at Lincoln Park shortly after one in the afternoon. The anti-abortion protester relocated to in front of the First National building on the other side of the intersection.
OLEAN, NY
New all-inclusive playground opens in Village of Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — There was a ribbon-cutting Saturday in Depew for a brand new playground that will give children of all abilities a chance to play. The West Dawson Park inclusive playground includes wheelchair ramps, sensory activities, and adaptive swings. Officials say the new space will ensure children and families have a safe, accessible place to play.
DEPEW, NY
Marine Patrol assists boat that becomes grounded on Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol assisted a boat that became grounded in a shallow area of Chautauqua Lake near the village of Celoron late Sunday evening. The Sheriff's Office says the incident was first reported around 11:30 pm and deputies were able to safely remove three adults and one small child from the vessel and transport them to shore with their patrol boat. The unit also assisted with freeing the vessel Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.
CELORON, NY
Three swimmers to make swim from Canada to Erie

After a two year hiatus from swimming across Lake Erie due to the world issues and border closures, the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association is back and ready for three amazing swimmers to hit our waters and make part of history again. The first swimmer in on Sunday night is Abby Fairman, who left […]
ERIE, PA
City of Jamestown Lunches New Metered Parking Option Tuesday

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown is rolling out a new payment option for those parking in metered spots in and around the Downtown area. The new program launches on Tuesday. The Passport Parking app is powered by Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that manages cities’...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Chautauqua County Agricultural District Consolidation Approved by State

New York State recently approved Chautauqua County's final consolidated agricultural districts. The county's first agricultural district was formed in 1972, with the last district forming in 1995, for a total of 13 districts. These districts were created when one or more landowners with at least 250 acres of land submitted a proposal according to New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Law (AML) to the County Legislature to form the district. Over time, the AML was revised to include an eight-year review of the agricultural districts to evaluate the district and landowners could request to have their land added or removed from the district. With 13 districts and a review required every eight years for each individual district, the program was difficult to manage and hard for landowners to understand. In 2010, the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development (CCDPD) started consolidating agricultural districts to streamline the program, which made it easier for the county to implement the program as well as easier for landowners to understand. The CCDPD finalized the last set of district consolidations this year, with the state giving approval in May.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
4th of July Weekend News

Despite some rain early Saturday morning, a water conservation notice remains in effect for Genesee County. Although there is plenty of water throughout the year on average days, without conservation efforts, keeping up with demands during hot dry stretches becomes difficult. The County is asking everyone to pitch in on water conservation efforts through the peak of summer heat.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

