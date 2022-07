The Three Servicemen statue at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Christina Lords of the Idaho Capital Sun) The National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day Act was passed by Congress in 2017 to recognize those who served in that ill-fated war. Because of the heated controversy about the war in the U.S., many service personnel came home to an indifferent, even-hostile reception. The 2017 Act was designed to demonstrate the belated thanks of the nation for their service – kind of a better-late-than-never gesture.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO