ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Senior ECB official suspended amid Devon Malcolm slur allegation – reports

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTQn1_0gSAtBJ100

The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended a senior official who has been accused of making a racial slur towards former fast bowler Devon Malcolm, according to reports.

Both the Telegraph and the Times say the unnamed person, who has worked at English cricket’s governing body for several years, allegedly made a remark earlier this season about being unable to see Malcolm until he smiles and has been stood down pending an investigation.

The ECB has declined to comment on the claims, which represent another setback as the sport looks to repair its image following Yorkshire’s mishandling of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbyIq_0gSAtBJ100
Devon Malcolm, left, took 128 Test wickets, including nine for 57 against South Africa (Fiona Hanson/PA) (PA Archive)

Malcolm took 128 wickets in 40 Tests and a further 16 in 10 one-day internationals for England, having emigrated to Sheffield from his native Jamaica when he was a teenager in 1979.

His best moment on the field came when he took nine for 57 against a shellshocked South Africa at The Oval in 1994, delivering a masterclass in pacey, aggressive bowling that is still fondly recalled.

Now aged 59, Malcolm and another former England fast bowler in Dean Headley were last year among five new people added to the ECB’s match referees panel as part of a bid to improve diversity.

The absence of non-white officials came to prominence in 2020 when former umpire John Holder and Ish Dawood, who was unable to progress from the reserve list, made allegations of discrimination in the appointments system.

Holder and Dawood withdrew their employment claim against the ECB one week after the appointments of Malcolm and Headley, who alongside former Durham captain Will Smith, Alec Swann and Simon Hinks were added to a new ‘supplementary panel’ of match referees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police probe racism reports at Test match between England and India

Police have launched an investigation into reports of racist and abusive behaviour on the fourth day of the cricket Test match between England and India in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said they are liaising with officials at Edgbaston to understand what happened on Monday. The force has encouraged anyone who...
SOCIETY
newschain

Ben Stokes’ England revelling in thrill of the chase

England continued their record-breaking spree on Tuesday by chasing a mammoth 378 to beat India in front of a packed Edgbaston crowd. The successful chase was the largest in England’s history, stretching back more than 1,000 Test matches, and the eighth-largest recorded by any side. Under new captain Ben...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Headley
Person
Devon Malcolm
Person
Azeem Rafiq
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Cricket#Jamaica#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Times#English
newschain

Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, officials said. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on Independence Day in the US...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Joe Root relishing being a ‘rock star’ after England’s historic win over India

Joe Root has revealed England captain Ben Stokes has inspired his record-breaking Test team to play “like rock stars”. England went head to head with the Glastonbury festival in the entertainment stakes last weekend when they completed a series whitewash over New Zealand and have taken their status as cricket’s headline act to new heights over the last five days against India.
SPORTS
newschain

South Africa make 14 changes for second Test against Wales

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to his starting line-up for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein. Experienced lock Eben Etzebeth, who will earn his 99th cap in Saturday’s clash, is the only member of the XV that began the Springboks’ 32-29 success in Pretoria last weekend to retain his place.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy