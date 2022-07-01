Ten Hochman: Five Cardinals storylines to follow in series at Philadelphia

The Toronto Blue Jays traded to acquire left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Banda from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Saturday. Banda, 28, made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He later had brief stints with the San Francisco Giants organization and New York Mets before he was claimed by the Pirates in 2021. Banda was a fixture in the Pittsburgh bullpen, making 48 appearances since first joining the team last August.

