Tua Tagovailoa mocks critics, talks chemistry with Tyreek Hill on podcast

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his debut on his teammate Tyreek Hill’s podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” Thursday night.

After talking about the quarterback’s journey from high school to the University of Alabama, the questions about the NFL and the Dolphins’ current roster came.

Hill’s co-host and lawyer, Julius Collins, asked Tagovailoa about his chemistry being established in their first few months together. The quarterback took that opportunity to take a shot at all of his doubters in recent months.

“I don’t think it’s good enough,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve been underthrowing him so many times. I’m just saying. I’ve been underthrowing him so many times. He got people talking about how I can’t throw the deep ball.”

Tagovailoa has been hitting back at the negative comments more and more, as he did so after one of the final sessions before the break. It’s nice to see him feeling confident enough to do that after the first two years of getting his reserved nature most of the time.

Hill wanted it to be known that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that chemistry is there.

“It’s all good, man,” Hill said. “I just feel like our chemistry will get there, man. It’s gonna be about 2 a.m. one night, and you’re gonna wake up. You’re gonna walk in your kitchen, and I’m gonna be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is gonna be. You gonna be like ‘Reek, what you doing in here?’ I’m gonna be like ‘Man, look. I’m trying to get that chemistry and that bond together. So you know where I’m at all the time on the field, so if I run a 60-yard route and decide to turn into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry gonna be on point. Just believe that.”

He’d even be willing to travel back to his quarterback’s home state.

“I don’t care if you go all the way back to Hawaii,” Hill said. “If you go all the way back to Hawaii, you be like ‘Reek, I need ya’ll to come over here and watch my dogs.’ We on the way. Even though I’m scared of dogs, I’m gonna bring the whole receiving room. Because that’s just how we get on. At the end of the day, we on that football field together. Without you, we ain’t nothing.”

That’s dedication.