NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An Austin man died at Guadalupe River in New Braunfels on the Fourth of July holiday, and it’s believed he drowned. New Braunfels Police Department and New Braunfels Fire Department crews about 5:35 p.m. responded to a call about a possible drowning at a portion of the river located near Gruene Road. When they arrived, they located a man who had been pulled from the river.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO