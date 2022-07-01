ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Matthew Potts removes Virat Kohli before India fight back at Edgbaston

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dY0qf_0gSAsEzP00

James Anderson led from the front and Matthew Potts landed the prize scalp of Virat Kohli as England made the running on day one of their rearranged series-decider against India.

England had the the tourists 174 for five at tea on a rain-interrupted afternoon at Edgbaston, with Rishabh Pant (53 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (32no) steering a fightback.

The pair were in the midst of a lively counter-attack worth 76 but Anderson’s haul of three wickets and another two from Potts, including star man Kohli for 11, meant England were handily placed.

Home skipper Ben Stokes inserted India after winning the toss, emboldened by his side’s three fearless run chases in the series whitewash over New Zealand and hoping to maximise the morning cloud cover.

Nobody does that better than Anderson and he ensured England got something to show for their first crack with the new ball. Gill had banked almost half-an-hour at the crease and was just starting to move through the gears when he pushed hard at Anderson on 17 and fed Zak Crawley at second slip.

With the ball seaming around handily the stage seemed set for Cheteshwar Pujara, who has acclimatised in prolific fashion during an overseas spell at Sussex. But his calm start never evolved into anything more threatening.

Having rightly overturned a caught behind off Broad on 13 he did not add to his score, tempted forward by Anderson after a change of ends and nicking a lifting delivery for Crawley’s second catch of the morning. The Kent batter put one down in between his two successful takes, sparing Hanuma Vihari after Potts got the better of him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ybqd0_0gSAsEzP00
Rishabh Pant hits out during India’s day one fightback against England at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA Images). (PA Wire)

Kohli received a loud but mixed reception as he strode out at number four, reflecting his broader A-list status more than his modest recent run, but he had barely begun when rain arrived. The players were kept off for over two hours, including an early lunch, but Potts almost made it worth the wait when the first ball back pinged perilously close to leg stump via Kohli’s inside edge.

The Durham seamer continued steaming in and proceeded to pick up two big wickets in seven deliveries.

Vihari was first, for a leaden-footed lbw, but the main event saw Kohli flattening his own stumps with a drag-on. Unsure whether to leave or play in the channel he did not commit fully to either option and paid the price, with theEric Hollies Stand bidding him “cheerio” as Potts revelled in the moment.

Having dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson three times in four innings, Potts’ knack of landing the biggest fish had struck again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHYZ8_0gSAsEzP00
James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Shreyas Iyer (Mike Egerton/PA Images). (PA Wire)

By the time Sam Billings pulled off an acrobatic one-gloved catch down leg, Shreyas Iyer having been suckered in by an Anderson bouncer than jagged off the seam, India were in trouble at 98 for five.

Pant trusted his attacking instincts to see him through, swinging hard in pursuit of the boundaries that would shift the pressure.

He offered up a chance off Broad just five, but Joe Root’s take at slip was not approved by the third umpire. From there he racked up a run-a-ball half-century, including a three-ball sequence of two fours and a six off Jack Leach’s spin.

With Jadeja for support, India clawed back some of the lost ground heading into an extended final session.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police probe racism reports at Test match between England and India

Police have launched an investigation into reports of racist and abusive behaviour on the fourth day of the cricket Test match between England and India in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said they are liaising with officials at Edgbaston to understand what happened on Monday. The force has encouraged anyone who...
SOCIETY
newschain

Joe Root relishing being a ‘rock star’ after England’s historic win over India

Joe Root has revealed England captain Ben Stokes has inspired his record-breaking Test team to play “like rock stars”. England went head to head with the Glastonbury festival in the entertainment stakes last weekend when they completed a series whitewash over New Zealand and have taken their status as cricket’s headline act to new heights over the last five days against India.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Cheteshwar Pujara
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Hanuma Vihari
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Shreyas Iyer
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edgbaston
newschain

Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, officials said. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on Independence Day in the US...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
newschain

South Africa make 14 changes for second Test against Wales

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to his starting line-up for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein. Experienced lock Eben Etzebeth, who will earn his 99th cap in Saturday’s clash, is the only member of the XV that began the Springboks’ 32-29 success in Pretoria last weekend to retain his place.
WORLD
newschain

Resident describes explosion and aftermath of fire at Bedford flats

A care manager who escaped with his life after an explosion at a block of flats, which killed at least one person, said he counts himself “one of the lucky ones”. Adrian Mazurkiewicz, 27, said he had just sat at his computer to start work on Monday morning when there was a “huge, huge explosion” at the three-storey building in Redwood Grove, Bedford.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Body parts found on Italian glacier after deadly avalanche

Rescuers have found body parts and equipment as they search for hikers missing following a powerful avalanche that killed at least seven people. Officials initially feared 13 hikers were still missing on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano in the Dolomite mountains, but the province of Trento reduced the number of people unaccounted for to five after eight others checked in with authorities.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy