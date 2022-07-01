ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s new fireworks law: What are the rules?

By Danielle Cotterman
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3namPk_0gSArpF900

Video Above: Fireworks sales ‘booming’ ahead of Ohio’s law change

(WJW) — Beginning July 1, 2022, a new law in Ohio allows people to legally set-off fireworks on certain holidays.

Here is a break down of what you can and can’t do under the new law:

W hen can Ohioans discharge fireworks ?

  • July 3, 4, and 5, and the weekends immediately before and after (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • Labor Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • Diwali (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • New Year’s Eve (4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)
  • New Year’s Day (12 a.m.-1 a.m.; 4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • Chinese New Year (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • Juneteenth (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
Fireworks legal in Ohio July 1; Miami Valley cities to enforce fireworks bans

Where can fireworks be discharged?

Consumers can set-off fireworks on their own property or on another person’s property if the owner of that property has given permission.

Can local officials stop Ohioans from discharging fireworks?

As part of the new law, communities may set local limitations and opt-out of allowing people to discharge their own fire works.

Here is a list of local communities that have chosen to limit consumer firework use.

List: Fourth of July fireworks in the Miami Valley

Here is how the law requires people to handle fireworks:

  • No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.
  • Anyone under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point.
  • No one can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance. A person who violates this is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor.
  • Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).
  • Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).
  • No one can store more than 125 pounds of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place.
  • Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors.
  • Fireworks cannot be aimed at or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings).
  • Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property.
  • Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or in an area where a red flag warning is in place or other weather hazard exists.
Will the mail be delivered on July 4th?

Where can fireworks be purchased?

  • Only fireworks purchased in Ohio may be discharged in Ohio.
  • Consumers may purchase fireworks from any of the licensed sales locations throughout the state.
  • Under the previous law, people could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to transport them out of state within 48 hours.

The complete law can be read, here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WHIO Dayton

New Ohio law seeks uniform regulation for carrying knives

COLUMBUS — A new law taking effect in Ohio this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives in the state that proponents says will prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations, our sister station 10TV reports in Columbus. The bill’s main sponsor, Senator Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Hudson,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
WDTN

How patriotic is Ohio?

The ranking found Alaska is the most patriotic state in the U.S., and Arkansas is the least patriotic state. Ohio was ranked 29th with a score of 40.51. Ohio was ranked 33rd for military engagement and 20th for civic engagement.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

World War II codebreaker honored at Ohio parade

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Honoring those who trailblazed a path for America through the unknown is the theme of this year’s Upper Arlington Fourth of July parade in Ohio. Their Grand Marshal? 101-year-old World War II codebreaker, Major John Bergmann.  “Very exciting, after all these years of going to the parade for 20 years,” Bergmann […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Firework#Cinco De Mayo#Memorial Day Weekend#Liquor#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Wjw#Ohioans#Ag
WDTN

Counties with the most veterans in Ohio

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,454,420 which […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Boaters caught with dangerous drugs along Ohio River

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says it stopped hundreds of boaters over the weekend, but some of them had no business being on the water. While working on the stretch of Harrison to Clark counties on the Ohio River, one Indiana DNR officer made several arrests, some of which involved very dangerous drugs. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wyso.org

Pandemic aid extended for school meals in Ohio, but with changes

President Biden signed The Keep Kids Fed Act at the end of June, extending pandemic flexibilities for schools meals, although with some changes that mean universal free lunches will end in the fall. Early in the pandemic, the U.S Department of Agriculture — which oversees several school nutrition programs —...
NBC4 Columbus

Where you can see July 4th fireworks in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Independence Day is here, and fireworks will light up the sky Monday night across central Ohio. Although some communities had fireworks Friday and Saturday, others waited until July 4th for theirs. Here are the community celebrations and firework shows that are taking place: Bexley July 4th Celebrations 8 a.m. parade, 10 p.m. fireworks […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy