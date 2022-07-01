Ohio’s new fireworks law: What are the rules?

Video Above: Fireworks sales ‘booming’ ahead of Ohio’s law change

(WJW) — Beginning July 1, 2022, a new law in Ohio allows people to legally set-off fireworks on certain holidays.

Here is a break down of what you can and can’t do under the new law:

W hen can Ohioans discharge fireworks ?

July 3, 4, and 5, and the weekends immediately before and after (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Labor Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Diwali (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

New Year’s Eve (4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)

New Year’s Day (12 a.m.-1 a.m.; 4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Chinese New Year (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Juneteenth (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Where can fireworks be discharged?

Consumers can set-off fireworks on their own property or on another person’s property if the owner of that property has given permission.

Can local officials stop Ohioans from discharging fireworks?

As part of the new law, communities may set local limitations and opt-out of allowing people to discharge their own fire works.

Here is a list of local communities that have chosen to limit consumer firework use.

Here is how the law requires people to handle fireworks:

No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.

Anyone under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point.

No one can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance. A person who violates this is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor.

Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).

Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).

No one can store more than 125 pounds of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place.

Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors.

Fireworks cannot be aimed at or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings).

Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property.

Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or in an area where a red flag warning is in place or other weather hazard exists.

Where can fireworks be purchased?

Only fireworks purchased in Ohio may be discharged in Ohio.

Consumers may purchase fireworks from any of the licensed sales locations throughout the state.

Under the previous law, people could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to transport them out of state within 48 hours.

The complete law can be read, here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.