KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just west of Longview Lake on July Fourth. Specifically, they are investigating in the 8900 block of Longview Road. That is not far from Longview Lake, which is to the east. When mapped, it appears to be a wooded area. The closest notable intersection is that of Longview Road and Raytown Road, also to the east.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO