Man, woman arrested after 230+ fake drive-out tags found at Frayser home, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were arrested for creating over 230 fake drive-out tags for a profit.

On Jun. 29, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a tip from the Shelby County Fugitive Task Force about a residence in the 1400 block of Churchwood Lane with fraudulent drive-out tags.

When police arrived, 2 people were in the home, later identified as Erica Sanders and Cory Walton.

During the search in the bedroom, MPD found

  • Two printers in the bedroom with fake tags on and around the printers
  • Laminator for laminating falsified tags
  • Pink HP computer to create the tags
  • Kel-Tec rifle
  • 9mm handgun with 30 live rounds
  • Baggy of marijuana
  • Two digital scales
  • Hideaway can

WATCH: Drive-out tags causing big problems on Memphis streets WATCH: Drive-out tags causing big problems on Memphis streets

Two printers were also found in the closet, police said.

Sanders and Walton both admitted to creating fake tags to make a profit.

Approximately 236 fake tags were found throughout the house, according to an affidavit.

Both Sanders and Walton were arrested.

Erica Sanders was charged with 236 counts of forging evidence of title, assignments, or plates and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Cory Walton was charged with 236 counts of forging evidence of title, assignments, or plates, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of controlled substance, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with scale, and possession of drug paraphernalia hideaway.

Walton has two domestic violence warrants against Sanders, court documents showed.

Kiwi?
3d ago

yes get em that's another way criminals getting away with crime by them dam drive out tags ,and they cause wrecks with no insurance, give them 20 years in jail

Reply
6
 

