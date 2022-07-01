ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Lites - Historic Downtown Conroe

By Margie Taylor
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What do you do in July? Stay indoors or in the water! We are fortunate to have two local nonprofit performance theatres one half block from each other with excellent shows all completely run by volunteers from directing to acting, scenery and costumes. Please frequent both the Crighton Theatre and...

The Courier

Scenes from The Woodlands patriotic parade

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 46th Annual South Montgomery County Fourth of July Parade — a patriotic tradition featuring marching bands, parade floats and local dignitaries — rolled through Market Street in The Woodlands Monday morning to the delight of the 20,000 who annual gather for the parade. The parade featured more than 150 entries that paraded along the 1.3-mile route through Market Street, including marching bands and federal, state and local dignitaries, Color Guard, fire engines, horses, street performers and the most military of any parade in the region. Congressman Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, served as the Grand Marshal. Brady will end his congressional term at the end of this year.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Courier

A Rotary Moment: Local Rotary clubs and the Fourth of July have a strong connection

The Fourth of July! Is there a more joyous, colorful, patriotic holiday in our American culture? As loyal, devoted patriots, Rotarians have always enjoyed and celebrated this most wonderful holiday with not only their own families,but their Rotary families too. Many years ago, in 2003 to be exact, The Rotary Club of Lake Conroe made a long time dream come true - a bridge for Rotary in Montgomery County. After months of work by Bridge Project Co-chairs Mike McDougal and Barbara Adamick, on Jan. 27 of that year it happened. The FM 1097 long bridge over the lake...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Courier

Dr. Robin Montgomery: Conroe icon Roy Harris celebrated a birthday this week

It was a cold night for August that evening in 1958. People in Conroe's Drive-In theater, however, were unconcerned about the weather, for one of the area's favorite young men, Roy Harris of nearby Cut and Shoot, was about to appear on screen. He would face the world's currently most glamorous sports-figure, Floyd Patterson, with the world's heavyweight boxing title on the line. Hype for the fight had been grand. Decca Records, for instance, that mighty recording company, had even recorded Roy as he sang "Cut and Shoot Texas USA." Also, Jack Dempsey, the "immortal" world champion of days...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

Lone Star Family Health Center: The month of July is dedicated to ‘Juvenile Arthritis’

When most people hear the word “arthritis,” they likely picture an aging individual with “creaky old” joints, worn-out from a lifetime of use. Although it certainly is true that with the increased longevity of life seen with modern medicine, aging-associated osteoarthritis has become incredibly prevalent and common. What many people fail to realize is that arthritis is not just a disease of the elderly; it can happen to kids and adolescents as well. When it does, it is termed “juvenile arthritis,” and it so happens that the month of July is specifically dedicated to spreading awareness of this important topic.
CONROE, TX
The Courier

City of Conroe Parks and Recreation activities - June 29

Bingo Prize Drive benefiting The Conroe Senior Center Drive Runs: Through July 15 Contact: Amanda Badnek, 936-522-3950, abadnek@cityofconroe.org The Conroe Senior Center is partnering with The City of Conroe's Totally Teen Camp Program and collecting bingo prizes as their community service project! Donation boxes are located at five centers from from June 15 through July 15. You can drop donations off at The Conroe Senior Center, The CK Ray Recreational Center, The Aquatic Center, The Activity Center and The Oscar Johnson Junior Community Center Monday through Friday. Please only donate new items! For more information...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

LGBTQ businesses strive to carve out space in The Woodlands

Since April 2021, Christina Reece and her life partner, Robin Farrar, have been serving customers with a cup of camaraderie and community at their Woodlands café, Conduit Coffee. Reece and Farrar are among The Woodlands residents striving to carve out spaces openly embracing of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities in an area where there is little history for such places.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Courier

Lions celebrate Community Partners while hearing from the ‘Space City Weather’ guy

Greetings from the "Greatest Lions Club in the World!" This week brought yet another amazing meeting with amazing people. It was a very good meeting where we honored all four tiers of donors that keep our Lions club afloat that helps us give so much back to the community. We started the meeting as always with "God Bless America," the pledge to our great country and state, the invocation led by Lion Ed Dolphin, and the "Smile" song sang acapella by our very own past president Mike Sproba. Next up we had our Community Partner - spotlight of the...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

The Courier

