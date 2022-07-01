Social Lites - Historic Downtown Conroe

When most people hear the word “arthritis,” they likely picture an aging individual with “creaky old” joints, worn-out from a lifetime of use. Although it certainly is true that with the increased longevity of life seen with modern medicine, aging-associated osteoarthritis has become incredibly prevalent and common. What many people fail to realize is that arthritis is not just a disease of the elderly; it can happen to kids and adolescents as well. When it does, it is termed “juvenile arthritis,” and it so happens that the month of July is specifically dedicated to spreading awareness of this important topic.

CONROE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO