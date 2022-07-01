Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
13th Floor Haunted House
Spooky season is in full effect and as we near Halloween we thought it’d make a good Daytime Chicago team outing to visit a haunted house. Take a look at our trip to the 13th Floor Haunted House. Now through November 5th. 5050 River Rd – Schiller Park.
Halloween at Museum of Illusions Chicago
The Museum of Illusions is a one-of-a-kind ‘edutainment’ destination with highly visual and hands-on exhibits. They’ve decked out the space for Halloween and joining us now with all the details is Marketing Manager Stacy Stec. 25 E. Washington Street. Facebook Museum of Illusions – Chicago. Instagram...
Diners flock to Tavern on Rush as moved-up closing date nears
CHICAGO — It’s the last weekend a popular Chicago restaurant will be open. Nice weather for the final weekend of Tavern on Rush was the backdrop for packed outdoor seating as guests enjoyed food, drinks, and good vibes at Tavern on Rush, now closing for good on Wednesday. Loyal customers say they were disheartened to learn the end was coming much sooner than expected.
Blue Man Group celebrates 25 years in Chicago
CHICAGO — The Blue Man Group is celebrating 25 years at the Briar Street Theatre on the North Side. Gareth Hinsley has been a Blue Man for the last 16 years after immigrating from England to New York City. He landed in Chicago and has been here ever since. “It’s accessible. It’s about being human,” […]
Michael Ian Black’s Flashback to Bozo Circus!
Michael Ian Black has starred in numerous films and TV series, written and directed films and he regularly tours the country performing standup. He is in Chicago at The Den Theatre tonight and tomorrow.
Chicago Scene: Details on Two Chicago Halloween Parades
Jazmine Cooper and her class from CICS Wrightwood Elementary School. Saturday, October 22, 12 pm – 3 pm, Washington Park. *Both events are free, family-friendly and open to the public. Home. https://artsinthedark.com/. http://luma8.org/. https://www.chicagohalloweek.org/. The 3rd Annual Upside Down Halloween Parade, kicking off Halloweek 2022, is a festive and...
Celebrating 60 Years of Creative Learning at the Ancona School
Rooted in the Montessori tradition, The Ancona School is a ‘child-centered’ facility teaching kids the joy of learning while building a strong academic foundation surrounded by diversity. Head of school Liz Iverson and Director of School Culture Taye Brown tell us how they are celebrating 60 years of enriched learning.
Jeff Garlin talks some serious stuff, some fun stuff on WGN Morning News’ Courtesy Desk
CHICAGO — After a more serious interview with WGN Morning News anchors Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten, comedian and actor Jeff Garlin had some fun with Paul Konrad during his Courtesy Desk segment. Check him out:. Jeff Garlin at the Chicago Humanities Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8-9...
Friday high temps
Extraordinary, near record late season warmth in the Plains to seep eastward and bring rare late October 80-degree temperature to Chicago.
Midday Fix: Fall Wine & Cheese Pairings
Lindsey Anderson – Sommelier, Educator and Owner of Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar and The Fromagerie & Tasting Room. Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar + The Fromagerie and Tasting Room. Saturday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. $35 per person. Guests will taste Ooky-spooky orange wines, midnight...
Chicago’s snowy winters
I just moved to Chicago from Atlanta, and everyone has been warning me about the snowy winters. What can I expect?. The city’s normal seasonal snowfall based on the latest 30-year period from 1991-2020 stands at 38.4 inches. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and using the city’s snowfall data dating back to the winter of 1884-85 the seasonal totals have ranged from a low of 9.8 inches in the winter of 1920-21 to a maximum of 89.7 inches in the benchmark snow winter of 1978-79. The city’s last very snowy winter was in 2013-14 when 82.0 inches fell. The most recent “low-snow” winter was in 2011-12 when only 19.8 inches fell. In a typical winter season, the city gets at least one or two heavy snowstorms with snowfall totals in excess of six inches.
The Climate Prediction Center released its Winter Outlook
On Thursday, the CPC officially released its outlook for the 2022-23 Winter season. Based on many factors including an ongoing La Niña in the equatorial Pacific, and a vast area of abnormally warm water in the north Pacific, the CPC is forecasting below normal temps from the Pacific NW, across the northern Plains, to the western Great Lakes. Above normal temps are expected across the southern U.S from California to the Carolinas and extending along the East Coast to southern New England. Implications for the Chicago area:The Chicago area lies just outside the region of below normal temps, within a belt where readings are forecast to average near normal. The position and orientation of expected below and above normal belts lends credence to a forecast of above normal precipitation across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The mean jet stream position would lie in the transition zone (belt of near normal temps) between abnormal cold and abnormal warmth. This further suggests a mean storm track that would favor an above normal snowfall season.
The List: Emojis that make you look old
CHICAGO – Robin Baumgarten gives her list of emojis that people use that could make you look old on WGN Morning News on October 19th. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Adopt-A-Pet: Reach Rescue
Marybeth Stone, Marketing Manager/Volunteer at Reach Rescue. Reach Rescue is in the process of building a new Adoption Center & Intake Facility on Rte 45 in Mundelein. After 11 years and 4,700 dogs saved so far, this expansion will allow our organization to rescue more dogs than ever and provide our community with needed support. To support our expansion, visit https://www.reachrescue.org/woof.
Holiday Dessert Tips and Common Mistakes to Avoid
Home chefs often have their hands full during the holiday season making sure their main dishes turn out perfectly but it’s important not to let those desserts take a backseat. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with some holiday dessert tips and common mistakes to avoid is Head Pastry Chef of Scott Harris Hospitality Erin Mooney.
Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?
CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
Freezing temps over a good portion of the Chicago area this Wednesday morning
With cold dry air overhead, clear skies and light winds temps dropped below 32 degrees at many Chicago area airport locations early this Wednesday morning. As usual lowest temps occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley where Aurora/Sugar Grove and Rochelle recorded a low of 24 and farther west Sterling/ Rock Falls bottomed out at 21. Even farther west Galesburg hit 20. Iowa had many locations hit the middle teens.
October sunshine
October sunshine total to get a boost over weekend with temps following suit. Through the first 3 weeks of October 2022, the month has run colder than normal by nearly 4 degrees with rainfall also lacking, running about 1.5” below normal. Aided by nearly 100% possible sunshine, Friday, with an official high of 76 and low of 43, was the first time in 9 days that temps posted a surplus. Sunshine will be in abundance again Saturday and most of Sunday. With dry, low dew point air in place temps on Saturday are expected to soar to around 80 degrees. Temps peaked in the low 80s across eastern Iowa and west central Illinois on Friday. Gusty SW winds will transport that air into Chicago Saturday, and perhaps again on Sunday, though an increase in clouds may lower readings a few degrees Sunday. This late in the season 80-degree temps are rare. It has been 23 years since the city last recorded an official 80-degree high on or after October 22nd. The latest recorded 80 occurred November 1, 1950, when a high of 81 was observed.
2 charged after couple celebrating birthday robbed at gunpoint in West Loop
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged after a couple celebrating a birthday was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the West Loop. It happened in the 0-100 block of North Green Street at around 9:30 p.m. The couple, who spoke to WGN News on the condition of anonymity,...
