CINCINNATI — Smale Riverfront Park visitors will notice beefed-up security one year after a deadly Fourth of July shooting killed two teens and wounded three others. Milo Watson, 16, and Dexter Wright Jr., 19, died when shots were fired in the park last year just before its 11 p.m. closing time. Police said the two had a pre-existing disagreement that resulted in the shooting. Around 400 people were clearing out of the park at that time following July Fourth celebrations.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO