Essence Festival says COVID vaccine still required for entry

KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 2022 Essence Festival of Culture clarified its admission policy Friday, saying its coronavirus safety measures remain in place after an announcement via social media saying a negative COVID test result would be allowed for admission to its events was sent in error. Essence...

WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

FOX 8 bids farewell to Kim Holden

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thoughtful, kind, dependable, wise, loyal, dedicated, mentor, friend: all of these are words used to describe Kim Holden by her colleagues who have worked alongside her for years. After 34 years at FOX 8, Kim has decided to retire. Kim is a Louisiana girl through and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccines#New Orleans#Louisiana#Public Health#Ticketmaster
pelicanpostonline.com

Shondra James is the new Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School.

Ascension Public Schools announces the appointments of eight new school leaders, including Shondra James, Ed.D., as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School. “We are so fortunate to be in a work environment where professional educators are ready for their next step, and we have the opportunity to move these outstanding individuals into greater responsibilities,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “We are grateful for their courage to want to do this important work, and we know we are going to hear great things about their accomplishments in the future.”
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

5 carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two women were carjacked in the 1400 block of North Derbigny Street (map) in Treme at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Just after getting into their vehicle, they heard a loud knock on the window and turned to find man with a gun. They got out and the man took the the vehicle — a 2017 grey Honda Accord Sport with the Louisiana license plate 313DRT — and drove away, according to police.
WDSU

NOPD reports three carjackings from this holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The carjackings continue to be a consistent problem in New Orleans, as there were three reported carjackings from this weekend alone. According to the New Orleans police, one carjacking was reported in the Seventh Ward, one near Algiers, and one in New Orleans East. The carjacking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Police in St. Tammany say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest in Pelican Park

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Caught on video: Cruise ship cancels remainder of Alaskan voyage after striking iceberg

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passengers on an Alaskan cruise had a harrowing experience last weekend, as their vessel struck a small iceberg in an incident caught on video. No one was reported injured when the Norwegian Sun struck the aquatic hazard on Saturday (June 25), but the Norwegian Cruise Line ship canceled the rest of its scheduled itinerary to assess damage in Juneau on Monday before returning passengers to its home port of Seattle.
JUNEAU, AK
WDSU

Attempted carjacking of a RTA bus in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — There were two carjackings that were reported by New Orleans police yesterday, one including the attempted carjacking of a public transportation bus. According to reports, officers arrested Terrance Johson, 21, after he allegedly approached a bus driver of an RTA in New Orleans East on the 7700 block of Grant Street right before noon yesterday wanting to steal the bus. The bus driver refused, and the unarmed suspect fled on foot toward Wilson Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

BR man among 3 arrested for shooting in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Three men, one from Baton Rouge and two from Denham Springs, were arrested on Sunday by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday. Deputies responded to the 25,000 stretches of Highway 16 in Denham Springs around...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of June 23-30

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of June 23-30: Whitney Ard, 28, 8508 Greenwell Springs, Baton Rouge was charged w/ (2 counts) Theft;. Shannon Covington, 38, 13393 Bourgeois Rd, Gonzales was charged w/ Theft of Motor Vehicle, and arrested pursuant to 4 bench warrants;. Benjamin McNeal,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man attempts to carjack an RTA bus and other violent crimes on Sunday

The Fourth of July weekend was no deterrent for violent crime on Sunday as a man attempted to steal an RTA bus in New Orleans. It happened at about 11:40 a.m. in the 7700 block of Grant Street. The NOPD says Terrance Johnson was arrested after he approached the female bus driver as she was loading a passenger onboard. They say he attempted to steal the bus but the woman refused and Johnson then fled the scene on foot. No weapon was used in the attempted theft of the bus.
WWL

'This is a club you don't want to be in'

It's been a difficult week for the loved ones of 48-year-old Cassandra Jones. She was shot and killed Monday in the 1400 Block of Iberville Street and her killing was shared as a video on social media. Relatives, who wish to remain nameless, described her as the life of the...

