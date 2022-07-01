MDWFP to take part in campaign during 4th of July weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced it will take part in Operation Dray Water during the 2022 4th of July holiday weekend.

Operation Dry Water is a national boating under the influence heightened awareness and enforcement campaign. The goal is to remove impaired operators from the water and raise awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence.

MDWFP will increase boating enforcement efforts by utilizing all available conservation officers to patrol Mississippi’s waterways and conduct safety checkpoints.