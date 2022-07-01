ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conklin, NY

Exclusive Footage: Trooper rescues dog from culvert

WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w57AI_0gSApSCy00

CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Footage has been released of New York State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone saving 13-year-old golden retriever, Lilah, from a culvert pipe in Conklin, New York.

NewsChannel 34’s Roy Santa Croce spoke with Trooper Rasaphone and Lilah’s owner about the heroic rescue. More on the story tonight at 6 and 11.

From food to fireworks: Protecting your pets from holiday hazards
Video Courtesy of NYSP PIO YouTube channel
Video Courtesy of NYSP PIO YouTube channel
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
Conklin, NY
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culvert#Wivt#Newschannel 34#Trooper Rasaphone#Video Courtesy#Copyright 2022#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy