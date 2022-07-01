Exclusive Footage: Trooper rescues dog from culvert

CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Footage has been released of New York State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone saving 13-year-old golden retriever, Lilah, from a culvert pipe in Conklin, New York.

NewsChannel 34’s Roy Santa Croce spoke with Trooper Rasaphone and Lilah’s owner about the heroic rescue. More on the story tonight at 6 and 11.

Video Courtesy of NYSP PIO YouTube channel

