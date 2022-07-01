Exclusive Footage: Trooper rescues dog from culvert
CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Footage has been released of New York State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone saving 13-year-old golden retriever, Lilah, from a culvert pipe in Conklin, New York.
NewsChannel 34’s Roy Santa Croce spoke with Trooper Rasaphone and Lilah’s owner about the heroic rescue. More on the story tonight at 6 and 11.From food to fireworks: Protecting your pets from holiday hazards Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0