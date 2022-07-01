Florida's Purple Alert Plan Takes Effect Today

With their look between a lizard and an ancient dinosaur, iguanas have found their home in Florida’s shrubs and trees. They can be found anywhere from small towns to large urban areas. Among the most common types you can find are green iguanas, black spiny tail iguanas, and Mexican spiny tail iguanas. All of them thrive in Florida due to its welcoming weather conditions ideal for their survival. If you feel that iguanas have invaded your property, the best course of action is to call an iguana control company to deal with them.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO