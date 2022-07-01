ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's Purple Alert Plan Takes Effect Today

By Wendi Grossman
The Florida Purple Alert Plan officially takes effect today. State Senator Lori Berman says it works like the Amber and Silver Alerts but this is specifically for people 18-years and older suffering from mental, cognitive and or developmental disabilities. She says the idea came about after a constituent who was autistic and non-verbal got lost and wandered into a lake where he drowned. Many people reported seeing him walking around but they didn't know he needed help.

