Mississippi State

Admission to Two Mississippi Museums free for Great Migration exhibit

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums will be free for two days so guests can enjoy The Negro Motorist Green Book exhibit.

Admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will be free on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Higher Purpose Co. and the National Museum of African American History and Culture are supporting the free admission days.

Leflore County circuit clerk on discovery of 1955 warrant in Emmett Till case

The exhibit features artifacts ranging from business signs and postcards to historic footage, images and firsthand accounts of the apprehension African American travelers felt during the Great Migration.

On top of the exhibit, the Two Mississippi Museums will host an entrepreneur fair with HPC from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Saturday, July 9 in the Mississippi Hall of History.

WJTV 12

