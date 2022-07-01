ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Slightly Off Center: Preparing a Wikipedia entry for 'Loganistan'

By Dennis Hinkamp Community columnist
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI joked to someone that it was great to be back in Loganistan after week away in the Great American Vacation Land. Summer travel just reinforces that the national Lampoon Vacation movies have an air of documentary realism. They could only be improved with the voiceover of Peter Coyote and/or Morgan...

Herald-Journal

Valley businessman floats plan to buy Logan Country Club

Faced with a $4.3 million tab for a new sprinkler system, the Logan Golf and Country Club is weighing several options. These include an acquisition offer from Cache Valley business notable David Jenkins, a club member himself who says his primary interest is ensuring the future of the private club for the benefit of its members and the community at large.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

First COVID death in weeks reported in Bear River Health District – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – For the first time in weeks a death due to COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District was included in the state health department’s normal Thursday update. Among the 19 coronavirus deaths the last seven days throughout the state, one was a Cache County woman between 65-84 years of age. There were 10 deaths across the state the previous week. Utah’s death toll over 27 months of the pandemic is 4,834.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fireworks spark a busy July 4th for crews in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fireworks were out of hand shortly after dark Monday, sending fire crews hopping countywide. It wasn’t immediately clear if Weber County’s Fourth of July night was symptomatic of the whole state, but by 11 p.m. emergency dispatchers said they had counted 14 different fire agencies called out across the county. By 11:15 p.m. things had calmed to the point that only six grass fires were still going, officials said, after about a dozen or more were reported underway since 9:30 p.m.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Peterson, Diane Meyzell (Hawkes)

Diane Meyzell Hawkes Peterson, the most amazing mom, wife, grandma, sister, lifelong teacher, lover of books and friend to all; a lifetime resident of River Heights, UT died on July 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Diane was born on February 16, 1947 to Horatio Fay and Agnes Marie Hawkes in Logan, Utah, the fifth of ten children. She married her one and only childhood sweetheart, Linden Peterson, on June 4, 1965 in the Logan LDS temple, just a week after graduating from Logan High School. Diane dedicated her life to being a mother, and was a lifelong lover of books and dedicated her life to learning and teaching. Diane loved teaching reading at Ellis Elementary and continued as a favorite substitute teacher even after her retirement from Cache County School District. Diane was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held several callings. Her favorite was being in the primary with all the children. Diane has always had an unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ and His gospel, and has lovingly shared this with all she met. She is known throughout the neighborhood as the River Heights Grandma and Grandma Friendly. Diane had a love for life and shared her many passions with all who crossed her path. Some of those passions included doll collecting, local area history with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and children's books. She was a strong supporter of the arts in Cache Valley and loved going to the opera each summer as well as the concerts at the tabernacle and Utah State. Diane was an Aggie all the way and loved supporting the school anyway she could. Her death comes at one of her favorite times of year when the nation celebrates its independence and Utah celebrates Pioneer Day and her family legacy. Her presence will be missed by family, friends and the entire community. Diane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Linden; her children Stephen (Carolee), Jason (Holger), Julie, Robert, Richard, Carolyn (Chris), Paul, Rebecca (Rob); 22 grandchildren; and uncountable numbers impacted by her kindness. A funeral will be held on Friday, July 08, at 12:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 800 S 600 E River Heights. Viewings will take place at the church on Thursday, July 07 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, July 08 from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Those who would like to attend virtually may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86563431332 . Interment at Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Bear Lake’s enormous economic impact on Utah

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of Utahans will head up to Bear Lake this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.  As waves of people flood the small communities surrounding the lake, they will spend millions of dollars. A survey by the Bear River Association of Governments looks at how much visitors spent last year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Centerville wildfire evacuates 89 homes, 10% contained

TUESDAY 7/5/22 8:26 a.m. CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A wildfire that forced almost 90 families to evacuate their homes is now at 10% containment on Tuesday. Utah Fire Info says the Duel Creek Fire has now expanded to 129 acres as glowing hot spots and smoke still remain visible. Crews are still working to contain […]
CENTERVILLE, UT
kvnutalk

Wildlife officials seeing increase in illegal camping and target shooting in parts of Millville-Providence canyons – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeing a recent increase in illegal camping and target shooting in the Millville-Providence Wildlife Management Area. The area was closed to overnight camping and target shooting last year after years of ongoing issues, including public safety concerns. According...
PROVIDENCE, UT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Huntsville, UT

Tucked on the east side of the Ogden Valley, Huntsville is a charming little town in Utah that's well worth a visit. Huntsville is a great place to spend a few days with its beautiful mountain scenery, great outdoor activities, and rich history. Jefferson Hunt founded the town in 1860.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Girl, 8, hit by vehicle at Kaysville 4th of July parade dies

KAYSVILLE — An 8-year-old girl participating in the Kaysville Independence Day parade was hit by a vehicle, bringing the parade to an end, authorities said. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the accident occurred at 175 S. Main, Kaysville police said. Friends and family later reported the girl had died from her injuries at the hospital.
KAYSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

For an updated story, click here. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday. “The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued...
KAYSVILLE, UT
#Loganistan
Herald-Journal

County assessor addresses rapid changes, upset residents

Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell gave a presentation to the County Council during their meeting on June 28 to explain the rapidly rising trends of property values in the valley and respond to complaints written by valley residents. After describing the present as “unprecedented times,” Howell said property values in...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

3 bats infected with rabies, humans and dogs exposed to the disease in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials on Thursday confirmed three cases of rabies in bats that exposed humans and dogs to the disease. "The humans received preventive vaccines, and the dogs received boosters and a 45-day home quarantine because they were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Girl, 8, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

Update: Kaysville police have corrected the child victim’s age to 8 from the previously announced 12. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning. During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle...
KAYSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Person bucked off horse, flown to local hospital in Davis County

(KUTV) — A person was seriously injured after getting bucked off a horse in Davis County. Officials said the individual was riding a horse approximately one mile up North Canyon above Bountiful when the incident occurred Friday afternoon. It was unknown if the rider was alone or was riding...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Hillyard, Farrell Wayman

Hillyard Farrell Wayman Hillyard 98 Smithfield passed away June 26, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
SMITHFIELD, UT

