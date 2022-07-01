ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Police make 25 arrests through GIVE Initiative

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the last seven days, members of the Jamestown Police Department's Patrol Section and Investigative Section participated in Targeted Enforcement Patrols throughout the City of Jamestown funded by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services...

Police arrest Ohio man wanted on warrant

Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Westfield man charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A Westfield man is facing a criminal mischief charge after an altercation in the town of Westfield early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 6 am. They arrested 25-year-old Andrew Harris for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
Ellery woman charged after police respond to fight

An Ellery woman is facing charges after a report of a fight late Monday evening in the town of Ellery. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State troopers responded to the call around 11:30 pm. 43-year-old Jennifer Miller allegedly struck a child in the face while also striking other adults. Miller was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and 2nd degree harassment.
ELLERY, IL
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
Two Teens Killed In Cattaraugus County Crash

COLDSPRING – Two teenagers were killed during a crash in Cattaraugus County on Sunday. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle accident happened on West Perimeter Road in the Town of Coldspring around 2:30 p.m. Two male teens, a 16-year-old and 19-year-old, were pronounced dead at the...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Marine Patrol assists boat that becomes grounded on Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol assisted a boat that became grounded in a shallow area of Chautauqua Lake near the village of Celoron late Sunday evening. The Sheriff's Office says the incident was first reported around 11:30 pm and deputies were able to safely remove three adults and one small child from the vessel and transport them to shore with their patrol boat. The unit also assisted with freeing the vessel Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.
CELORON, NY
Buffalo Man Arrested in JPD GIVE Enforcement Detail

A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
BUFFALO, NY
State Police: Hamburg man arrested for DWI Saturday following crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed into another at the intersection of Wehrle Drive and Transit Road.
CLARENCE, NY
Jamestown Police Crackdown On Gun Involved Crime

JAMESTOWN – Officers with the Jamestown Police Department are cracking down on gun involved crime. In fact, an ongoing initiative has resulted in 25 related arrests in the last week. Local law enforcement are taking part in what’s known as a Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative using “Problem-Oriented...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Lakewood man charged with felony DWI

A Lakewood man is facing felony DWI after a report of a pickup truck operating in an erratic manner on Maplecrest Avenue in Lakewood on Sunday afternoon. Lakewood-Busti Police say a patrol found the vehicle pulling into a driveway. An investigation determined that the driver, 56-year-old Carlos Pagan, was allegedly driving in an intoxicated condition. A license check found that Pagan's license had been revoked in 2018 for DWI and that he had a previous DWI conviction in 2018. He also had an aggravated DWI conviction in 2014, making it a felony arrest. Pagan further refused to submit to a chemical breath test. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of open container of alcohol in a vehicle, felony aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree, and felony DWI.
LAKEWOOD, NY
Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Mayville Man for Possessing Loaded Pistol

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Mayville man after responding to a report of a person with a weapon early Saturday in the Town of North Harmony. Deputies were called to the area of Sherman-Stedman Road and Havercamp Road at about 1:15 AM and found 27-year-old Alexander Latta, and a search of the area by K-9 Link led to the discovery of a loaded pistol. Latta was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the jail on $35,000 bail.
MAYVILLE, NY
Forestville Man Jailed on Assault Charge

A late-night fight led to the arrest of a Forestville man on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location in Forestville just before midnight and took 42-year-old Douglas Baldwin into custody. An investigation found that Baldwin allegedly assaulted a victim during the incident. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault.
FORESTVILLE, NY
Three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County claims two lives

Two teens were killed in a three-vehicle crash on West Perimeter Road in the town of Cold Spring on Sunday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 2:30 pm. Two males, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Five other patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene and later released. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the accident reconstruction unit. Multiple local fire departments assisted at the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Frewsburg Woman Accused of Using Vacuum Cleaner in Domestic Dispute

An investigation into a domestic dispute Thursday morning at a residence in the Frewsburg area led to an arrest. State Police in Jamestown responded to the scene at about 9:45 AM and found that 29-year-old Jessica Walczak allegedly tried to strike the victim with a vacuum cleaner, then jumped on top of him while he was on the couch and struck him repeatedly. Troopers say that the incident occurred in violation of a refrain-from order. Walczak was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment and then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
FREWSBURG, NY
Chautauqua County man arrested on weapon, drug charges

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stedman-Sherman Road and Havercamp Road in North Harmony around 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported person with a weapon. Alexander Latta, 27, of Mayville was arrested at the scene after a Sheriff’s office K9 reportedly located a loaded pistol thrown to […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Meadville Woman Arrested for Shooting Man

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman for shooting a man early Friday morning in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened in the 19700 block of Forest Green Dr. in West Mead Township around 2 a.m. Autumn Long, 27, of Meadville, pulled out a 9mm gun and...
MEADVILLE, PA
Police investigating a report of shooting

Dunkirk Police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city Thursday evening. Police confirm that the incident occurred around 9 pm. There are reports the shooting may have happened in the area of East Fourth and Main Streets, but police are not releasing any details at this time.
DUNKIRK, NY
Falconer Man Arrested on Leandra's Law Charge in Hanover

A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FALCONER, NY

