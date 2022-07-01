Feenstra Picnic Features Nikki Haley

On Tuesday evening firebrand Representative Lauren Boebert unsurprisingly beat back her Republican primary challenger, state Senator Don Coram, in Colorado’s 3rd district. Mr Coram had run on the fact that Ms Boebert, who has earned a reputation for inflammatory remarks, was ineffective.“I have been critical of the opponent’s record and I’d liken it to a new Denver football player, in that she throws a lot of passes but has zero completions”, he said in their debate last month, according to Colorado Newsline. “Who would be happy with that?”In response, Ms Boebert criticized his work with Democrats in Colorado’s state legislature...
