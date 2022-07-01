Newington police blotter

Police UPDATE: On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:50 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operation Center received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with at least one round coming through the window. Police responded to the area and determined multiple shooters fired more than (25) rounds along Stratford Avenue close to its intersection with Union Avenue. One projectile was recovered from an interior bedroom wall of a residence located on Stratford Avenue.
