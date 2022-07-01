ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington police blotter

New Britain Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Quinones, 34, 55 Maple Ave., Hartford, sixth-degree larceny, interfere w/...

www.newbritainherald.com

WTNH

Waterbury man shot while riding scooter in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 27-year-old Waterbury man was shot while riding a scooter in Bridgeport on Sunday. At 11:50 p.m. Bridgeport police received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with one round coming through the window. Police said there were multiple shooters who fired more […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police seek ‘endangered runaway’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are looking for a teenage boy they described as an “endangered runaway.”. They said 14-year-old Romeo Santiago was reported missing early Tuesday morning. He’s described as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′5″ tall and weighs 110 pounds....
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Police investigate shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Albany Avenue. At around 5:46 p.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter activation. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Police UPDATE: On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:50 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operation Center received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with at least one round coming through the window. Police responded to the area and determined multiple shooters fired more than (25) rounds along Stratford Avenue close to its intersection with Union Avenue. One projectile was recovered from an interior bedroom wall of a residence located on Stratford Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Armed Robbery

2022-07-03@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been injured after an armed robbery at Bird and Anthony Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

A five-year-old shot in New Haven Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace. Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Shelton police look into fatal motorcycle crash

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police give update on deadly overnight shooting

Multiple state parks close after reaching parking lot capacity. Hartford Fire: Roof of market collapses in morning fire. Crews from the Hartford Fire Department are battling a fire on Ashley and Huntington Street. Police are investigating two shootings, one involving a 5 year-old Updated: 17 hours ago. A 26 year...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Shooting at Large Party in Hartford

A woman has died and a man is injured after a shooting at a party in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to a large party on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Hit-Run Stamford Crash, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist. It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue. The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford firefighters respond to building blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford firefighters said they battled an aggressive blaze at Sigourney Market on Ashley Street near Huntington Street on the Fourth of July. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, and officials reported that people had heard explosions coming from the building just before crews arrived. One neighbor even […]
HARTFORD, CT

