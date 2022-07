Free agent T.J. Warren agreed to a one-year deal with the Nets on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Warren, 28, has not played since December 2020 due to multiple stress fractures in his left foot. He was an impressive scorer before suffering the foot injuries, as he averaged 19.8 points per game in 2019-20 on 53.6% from the field.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO