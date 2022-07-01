How to watch Friday night's Astros-Angels game on Apple TV+

Roku TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices offer some of the most affordable and versatile options for accessing countless hours of movies, TV shows, games, and other Roku exclusives. And when it comes to compatibility, Roku is becoming much more far-reaching than the brand has in the past, especially with the integration of wireless handshaking through interactive tools like Apple's AirPlay 2.

TV SHOWS ・ 24 DAYS AGO