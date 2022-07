Rumors of Jhené Aiko and her longtime love rapper Big Sean expecting their first child, the couple have confirmed the news. After photos of the pair surfaced online of Aiko in a bodycon gray dress with a protruding belly bump, their rep told TMZ: "The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter." The pair have been in a relationship on and off since 2016. They even hinted at marriage at one point. The pair released an album together in 2016 titled TWENTY88. The baby will be their first, and Jhené's second. Sean doesn't have any children from previous relationships.

