Which Car Companies Goes Bankrupt or Restructures First?. They will be losing 50-90% of their legacy auto business from 2024-2028. When and how fast will depend upon their region and types of cars they make. Large trucks and SUVs will take 2-5 years longer to replace. China and Europe and transition about 2-4 years faster than in the USA.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO