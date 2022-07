The Town of Darien and officers from the Darien Police Department are doing their part to spread the word about “Slow Down In Town,” the town’s public safety campaign. Members of the Darien Police Department were in the parking lot at Middlesex Middle School on Friday, June 17 handing out “Slow Down in Town” stickers and speaking to parents about the campaign as they dropped off their children before school.

DARIEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO