Missouri State

Hacker group claims it breached a Missouri hospital system

By Naomi Diaz
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

A cybercriminal group is taking responsibility for an alleged ransomware attack on a Missouri hospital system, legal news website JDSupra reported June 30. Though the nonprofit hospital...

gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri allowing remote access to public court records in 2023

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court will make public court records accessible from personal electronic devices beginning next year. Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson said public documents would be more readily available after a constitutionally required waiting period. “With the assistance of Missouri’s Court Automation Committee, a...
KRMS Radio

Missouri Job Center Website Down Due To National Issue

Workers looking for a job on the Missouri Job Center’s website have been out of luck, but not because there’s not jobs. Officials say there was a crash that took out the website and its mobile app for job seekers since Friday. According to their report, the web...
kcur.org

Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Missouri’s August 2 primary is fast approaching. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of candidates...
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Attorney General’s traffic stops report raises questions

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has released their report on traffic stops in Missouri in 2021, showing overall statewide Black drivers are stopped more than any other race. In our area, data shows a disproportionate amount of White drivers being stopped by police in the city of Branson. Stone...
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Missouri

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boil order was issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the California public water system after a positive total coliform and E. coli test on June 29. Another sample was tested on June 30 and the bacteria was detected again. A positive E. coli test indicates the water may The post Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
