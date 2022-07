I was going to our community pool when I found this heart hanging from a tree limb. My surprise! I really didn’t want to go to the pool since I’ve been down and overwhelmed lately. I believe in Angels, individuals on this earth that do for others out of the goodness of their hearts and I believe an angel was sent to bring me peace, serenity and gratitude. There are so many good things around us and it saddens me that so many are blind to that fact. I pray that YOU open the eyes to my heart Lord. A great big bouquet of love to the angel who touched my heart today.

LORAIN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO