By Sarah Ford — On a balmy evening in mid-June, some recent Sonoma Valley High School grads met up to play basketball on one of the high school’s new outdoor courts. They were classmates from the class of 2020, with one younger boy, Mikey Serbicki, who just graduated. After a couple of hours of basketball, the sun was setting and they knew it would be their last game. Suddenly Mikey threw the ball wildly out of bounds, then said he was tired and sat down.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO