ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

A ‘crypto credit crisis’: What to know about FTX, 3AC, BlockFi, and a founder’s mansion up for sale

By Taylor Locke
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CzGq_0gSAiObP00
Chesnot—Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The second quarter of 2022 might go down as one of the worst in crypto’s history.

In May, the collapse of the Terra ecosystem set off a domino effect felt harshly across an industry that had already been buffeted by inflation and other macroeconomic forces. Soon, forced selling and liquidity issues began to take a toll on both whales and everyday investors.

By early June, Celsius Network, one of the largest crypto lenders, paused its withdrawals and soon faced rumors of bankruptcy. Afterward came reports concerning the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), fueling fears of contagion and systemic risk.

Overall, the crypto space is facing its “first large-scale credit crisis,” Lucas Outumuro, head of research at IntoTheBlock, wrote Friday in his newsletter.

“Institutions led by their risky practices thrived during the bull market, but were exposed as prices crashed and took down the rest of the crypto space with them. Ultimately, as an industry, crypto ended up learning the same lessons from traditional finance from its first debt crisis.”

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Each day since has felt like a whirlwind news cycle. Here’s the latest on what to know.

Blockchain.com, Deribit reportedly pushed for 3AC liquidation

Crypto exchange Blockchain.com and the derivatives shop Deribit are among the 3AC creditors seeking its liquidation at a court in the British Virgin Islands, Bloomberg reported Thursday evening. Blockchain.com also disclosed it’s cooperating with investigations into 3AC.

“We believe Three Arrows Capital defrauded the crypto industry and intend to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Blockchain.com told Bloomberg. “We have filed for the immediate liquidation of all global assets of Three Arrows.”

Additionally, 3AC was reprimanded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which said 3AC provided it with false information and exceeded the assets under management threshold allowed.

3AC cofounder tries to sell his $35 million Singapore mansion

Su Zhu, cofounder of 3AC, is trying to sell his Singapore mansion.

He and his wife bought the 31,000-square-foot property in December for about $35 million, according to the Singapore Land Authority. In March, it appears Zhu moved the property title to a trust for their child.

Zhu might be looking to sell his upscale home now that his hedge fund is facing extreme hardship and inability to repay its debts.

Ledn offers BlockFi funding after reported acquisition offer from FTX

Crypto lending platform Ledn is offering funds to BlockFi, Bloomberg reported late Thursday, providing the crypto deposit service—which until recently had been a venture capital darling—a potential lifeline.

Ledn would lead a funding round of “up to $400 million and provide a $50 million equity contribution that would give Ledn a significant portion of the company,” Bloomberg said.

This comes after reports from CNBC alleging that massive crypto exchange FTX is seeking to acquire BlockFi, which had been valued at around $5 billion just last year, for about $25 million—which BlockFi CEO Zac Prince has adamantly denied.

Finblox raised its withdrawal cap and is seeking legal counsel against 3AC

Finblox, a cryptocurrency staking platform, raised its daily withdrawal cap to $3,000, with an additional increase to $50,000 planned next week for “verified users,” CoinDesk reported on Friday.

This comes after Finblox limited withdrawals to $1,500 in June, citing exposure to 3AC.

Finblox is seeking legal counsel to recover funds lent to 3AC after sending “multiple demands” for repayment.

Babel Finance is reportedly hiring a restructuring specialist

Crypto lender Babel Finance is reportedly hiring Houlihan Lokey, an investment banking firm specializing in restructuring and distressed mergers and acquisitions, CoinDesk said on Friday.

This comes after Babel paused withdrawals in June. Though Babel recently said it reached “preliminary agreements with counterparties on the repayment of some debts,” adding that this “eased the company’s short-term liquidity pressure,” the platform is still “looking at restructuring,” CoinDesk reported.

“They’ve hired Houlihan Lokey or are in the process of hiring them. They’re in the process of signing an engagement letter,” a source told CoinDesk.

Nonetheless, the recent troubles of 3AC, BlockFi, and others underscore just what a precarious situation the industry finds itself in. It’s unclear if the various legal and financial responses underway will serve to ease its troubles—or if more bad news is on the way.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Mergers And Acquisitions#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Fortune Features#Terra#Blockchain Com#Crypto Exchange
Vice

Founders of $10 Billion Crypto Hedge Fund Have ‘Ghosted’ After Bets Go Bad

The co-founders of an influential multi-billion-dollar crypto hedge fund have suddenly gone MIA right at the moment that people want their money. Days of swirling rumors have been followed by harder evidence that Three Arrows Capital, or 3AC, is ghosting its business partners as it attempts to avoid insolvency after the firm overleveraged itself ahead of the recent “crypto winter,” which has plagued the industry and led to a steep decline in crypto prices. Now, firms are scrambling to distance themselves from 3AC to assure customers that their funds won't go down with the ship run by Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, two childhood friends who suddenly found themselves wielding billions in the Wild West of emerging crypto markets.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Singapore
Fortune

$10,000 offers to get off a plane, CEO apologies and free pizza: Here’s how a massive labor shortage and pent-up demand helped create a chaotic summer for airlines

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Each holiday weekend this summer has ended in chaos for many travelers facing huge numbers of flight cancellations and delays. July Fourth weekend could likely be more of the same.
INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Bank of America Has Lost Half of Its Active Crypto Users

The number of active cryptocurrency users at Bank of America has been cut in half due to the prolonged rout in the market, Bloomberg wrote Thursday (June 30). As of May, Bank of America had under 500,000 crypto users. In November of last year, it had over 1 million. That initial surge came as bitcoin and some other tokens were hitting their record highs, but things have shifted dramatically.
STOCKS
pymnts

Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals as Customers Yanked $200M

Crypto lender Vauld, which is backed by both Coinbase and investor Peter Thiel, has suspended withdrawals, citing the crisis on the digital asset market, the Financial Times reported Monday (July 4). Vauld had previously offered clients annualized returns of up to 40% to lend out their crypto tokens. On Monday,...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

CNBC’s Brian Kelly on Bitcoin: ‘We Are Getting a Lot Closer to a Generational Bottom’

On Thursday (June 30), hedge fund manager and CNBC contributor Brian Kelly (aka “BK”) explained when we could expect to see the Bitcoin price hit bottom. According to his bio on the CNBC website, Kelly is the founder and CEO of BKCM LLC, an asset management firm focused on “global macro and currency investing, including investing in digital currencies.” Furthermore, he is the portfolio manager of the BKCM Digital Asset Fund and the REX BKCM Blockchain ETF (NYSE: BKC).
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
Fortune

Fortune

153K+
Followers
7K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy