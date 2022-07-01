How to buy NASCAR Cup Series tickets to Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon

The Celtics will be back in action later this week in Las Vegas as all 30 NBA teams will take part in Summer League. Boston announced their full 11-man roster on Tuesday along with Summer League head coach Ben Sullivan, one of Ime Udoka’s top assistants. The roster includes...
Chris Sale will make his fourth rehab start in front of a sold-out Polar Park crowd for Triple-A Worcester vs. Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his MLB debut vs. the Rays at Fenway Park. In other words, Wednesday marks the most interesting (and...
A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued off Mount Monadnock Thursday after falling headfirst, officials said. Gary Cohen was descending from the summit on the White Dot Trail of Mount Monadnock when he fell headfirst. Due to his injuries, conservation officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded and decided a helicopter extraction was needed.
The beginning of July is roughly 430 days until the next Thunder over New Hampshire air show at the Pease Air National Guard Base but who's counting?. The free event is scheduled to return the weekend of Sept. 9 and 10, 2023 and will be one of the major Portsmouth 400 events. Considering it was ten years between shows between 2011 and 2021 the two year wait is bearable.
BOSTON — The Red Sox hoped to somehow string together 27 outs with their bullpen Monday after scratching starter Michael Wacha because of a heavy, tired feeling in his arm. Reliever Kutter Crawford decided to turn Boston’s bullpen game into his own game. He recorded 16 outs to lead the Red Sox 4-0 over the Rays in front of 36,473 here at Fenway Park.
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox need a spot starter Wednesday and manager Alex Cora named Brayan Bello as a candidate. “Right now, down there, Bello is one option,” Cora said here Monday at Fenway Park. “Honestly I don’t know who else,” Cora added. The 23-year-old...
CHICAGO -- The Red Sox activated right-hander Connor Seabold from the taxi squad and sent righty Phillips Valdez back down to the WooSox before Sunday’s game, the team announced. Seabold will start Boston’s series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Seabold will make his second start of...
Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
WORCESTER -- Brayan Bello emerged from manager Chad Tracy’s office after Monday night’s game with a small smile on his face. He walked into the clubhouse and let the emotion loose, raising his hands as he ran to celebrate with his teammates. Bello confirmed that he received good...
BOSTON — A planned bullpen game for the Red Sox turned into Kutter Crawford’s game Monday. Manager Alex Cora replaced opener Austin Davis with Crawford to begin the third inning. The 26-year-old righty pitched into the eighth inning. He hurled 5 ⅓ scoreless innings, giving up just two...
Jeter Downs reached base in all five of his plate appearances Sunday, but the Worcester Red Sox saw their six-game winning streak end via a 9-8 loss to Rochester on the road. Downs finished the day with three walks and two singles. He scored four runs and stole two bases in the loss.
Following a multi-year, multi-million dollar expansion and remodel, The Brook is now America’s largest charity casino. The former Seabrook Greyhound Park in Seabrook has been transformed into a 90,000 square-foot casino entertainment center. In May, The Brook was the first casino in New England to debut historical horse racing...
BOSTON — The Red Sox need a spot starter Wednesday. But Chris Sale, who is making a rehab start Wednesday, is not a candidate vs. the Rays here at Fenway Park. Sale still is slated to pitch for Triple-A Worcester vs. Scranton Wilkes-Barre at Polar Park. Brayan Bello is a leading candidate to start for Boston.
BELMONT, N.H. — The Fourth of July weekend has had perfect weather to be on the water and marinas in the Lakes Region say they are jam-packed this holiday weekend. "You're building family memories. No better way to do it than being on the water with your family," said Mark Souda with Winnisquam Marine.
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
A gas station in Methuen has been deemed as “lucky” after it has sold five big prizes in the past two months. But is there a trick to all the luck?. Ted’s Stateline Mobil’s seemingly lucky streak started on May 3 when a customer claimed the $1 million prize from a winning ticket sold from there for the instant ticket game “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins.” Rebecca Wilson then claimed a $1 million winning ticket from the store on May 18.
HAMPTON, N.H. — Thousands of people were at Hampton Beach on July 4, 1898, when a windstorm ripped through the area, killing four people at a skating rink and killing five more people when a boat capsized. News reports from that day called it a cyclone, or tornado, but...
Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returned to Boston on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. People began camping out for a spot on the Charles River Esplanade hours before the show, hoping to get a good spot to watch the fireworks. Beyond the fireworks display, there were...
BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation.
LACONIA — For decades, Greenlaw’s Music was a social and musical hub of the city, until the beloved store closed its doors last fall. For nearly half a year, the storefront on the corner of Main and Canal streets sat empty and silent. Then Gilford musician Daniel McLaughlin took up the lease, and opened NH Vintage Vinyl on July 1, ushering in a new era of musical mercantile into downtown.
