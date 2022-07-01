Melissa Gilbert remembers Michael Landon on 31st anniversary of his death

Click here to read the full article. Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65.
Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family...
Comments / 1