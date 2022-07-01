Fire damages Cortland apartment building

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Fire Department is investigating a large fire at Ferrara Lumber, a home improvement store, Sunday night. Authorities say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. At least 15 fire crews responded to the scene along with three ambulances. It took fire crews several...
AUGUSTA — A southern New York man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at Berry Farm and Wells Gifford roads Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Harold Swartwout, 62, of Hancock, Delaware County, was eastbound on Berry Farm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday...
Massive flames ripped through a Seneca Falls staple, Ferrara Lumber. You can see the heavy smoke and crews battling the flames. Carly Brown said that people are devastated by the damage. “Our neighbor in our building, she found out about it, she was like I can’t believe this is terrible she was almost in tears because of it,” Brown said.
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department spoke with NewsChannel 9 about a house fire that occurred on Monday, July 4 around 12:44 p.m. at 1406 W. Onondaga St. Syracuse Fire Department says that the duplex house had a single mother and five kids living on the second floor, but only two kids were home during the fire. A father and his son occupied the first floor.
ROME — The damage was contained by city firefighters after an outdoor grill on Northwood Drive in Rome caught fire to the residence Sunday afternoon, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Michael H. Liddy Jr. said the family at 7978 Northwood Drive was heating up the...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man with an active bench warrant was located and arrested by IPD over the weekend. According to IPD, Deon Thomas, 35, was arrested on July 2, at 6:55 p.m. when police officers located him in the 500 block of West State Street in Ithaca. Police said that Thomas attempted to flee but was apprehended.
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
Major portions of Seneca Falls were left without power late-Sunday over the Fourth of July weekend after a fire raged through Ferrara Lumber on Bayard Street. The call came in around 5:30 p.m., according to first responders at the scene. The fire reportedly began on the eastern half of the...
Salina, N.Y. -- A 19-year-old Salina man is in jail after firing a stolen handgun into the air during an argument with his roommate, according to Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies and state police were called to 106 Garden City Drive, apartment 3-C, at 1:10 p.m. Saturday for a...
Camillus, N.Y. — A tip to Camillus Police led to the agency and New York State Fire officials recovering $6,000 in illegal fireworks sales, the agency said. The police department shared the hefty recovery in a Saturday post on Twitter. The post showed several different brands of illegal fireworks...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man in Mattydale Sunday afternoon after they say a dispute with his 57-year-old roommate over an unclean apartment led to him firing a handgun. Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive around...
SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after firing a handgun during an argument on July 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive for a “shots fired” call. Deputies along with members of...
July 4 will always have a somber meaning for long-time residents of Broome County and especially local law enforcement officers. It has been 20 years since a peaceful, sunny Independence Day was shattered by word that a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy had been brutally gunned down in a Kirkwood park. It was the first death of a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy in the line of duty.
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 20, 2022 through June 26, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. A male, 19 years old from Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a domestic incident in Seneca Falls. Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Patrick Crawford Saturday around 10:30p. Crawford is alleged to have subjected a woman to unwanted physical contact after consuming alcohol in a public parking lot. During the investigation by police, Crawford physically resisted being detained.
ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Jessica N. Quijano, 26, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons on June 28 for second-degree harassment. • Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 28 for third-degree mischief. • Tyler...
A Sunday morning fire roared through a Watkins Glen motel. WETM reports the fire occurred at the Chieftain Motel on State Route 14 just after 11:00a. No injuries were reported and everyone was able to evacuate the building safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Get the top...
ROME — A 29-year-old man is accused of threatening his female companion with a knife and breaking her laptop computer on Henry Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Dylan L. Davis, of Rome, was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman at a residence in...
Comments / 0