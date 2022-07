The wait for Law and Order: SVU season 24 will continue for another month as the next season of NBC’s longest-running drama will not be coming in July 2022. With the calendar turning to a new month, NBC has unveiled its schedule for the weeks ahead which is filled with must-see programs such as America’s Got Talent and Dancing with Myself. While there will be plenty of originals to keep fans busy during the month, the Law and Order dramas will not be among them.

