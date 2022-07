About 9:40 on the evening of Saturday July 2, Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Polo Road near the I-88 Overpass. Deputies found that two persons, both on mini-bikes, traveling in the opposite directions had collided head-on. Injured in the crash were 23-year-old Brayden Haye of Dixon and 19-year-old Jirika McLean of Tampico. Both were treated at the scene and then transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said that one of the drivers was later transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford for treatment of their injuries. They did not mention which of the drivers this was.

TAMPICO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO