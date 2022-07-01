ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mayor Ed Gainey appoints new executive advisor on legal policy

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Friday announced that he has appointed Zeke Rediker as executive advisor on legal policy. Rediker, of Squirrel Hill, will advise the mayor’s office on...

triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Braeburn Alloy Steel sold; United Steelworkers charges unfair labor practices

G.O. Carlson Inc. of Oil City has bought Braeburn Alloy Steel in Lower Burrell. Commonly referred to as Braeburn Steel, Braeburn processes metal alloys, including titanium, refractory metals, high-end nickel alloys, steel alloys, stainless steel, tool steel and carbon steel. It’s 125 years old and employs about 41 workers.
OIL CITY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Local groups launch campaign to encourage pay equity in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — In Pittsburgh, the pay gap between Black women and white men is larger than the national average. A recent report by the Black Women’s Policy Center also notes poverty is the most pressing concern for Black women in Pittsburgh. These, according to comments made during a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The 74

Pennsylvania Schools Have Doubled Their Solar Power Use Since 2020

According to a new report by clean energy nonprofit Generation180, the amount of solar installed at K-12 schools in Pennsylvania almost doubled from 2020-2022, with Pittsburgh’s Woodland Hills School District listed as one of its success stories. “I think schools being part of the shift to clean energy is really important because not only is it an opportunity […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wbut.com

Local Legislator’s Bill Advances to Senate

A bill introduced by a local legislator that would improve staffing at long-term care facilities is one step closer to becoming law. State Representative Tim Bonner (R-Butler, Mercer) says House Bill 2293 would require Contract Health Care Service Agencies that provide temporary nursing workers in nursing homes, assisted living residences, and personal care homes to register with the PA Department of Health.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Cases Numbers Increase

COVID cases ticked back up this past week in Butler County. According to Department of Health numbers, there were 250 new cases of COVID over the last seven days, which is about 90 more compared to the previous week. Statewide hospitalizations have held fairly steady. We’re expected to hear an...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A proxy fight over abortion led by state House Republicans jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition assistance for Pennsylvania college students. At issue is public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities — Lincoln University, Penn State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Communications and Development Specialist. Statewide nonprofit Pennsylvania Women Work, which works to help individuals "find lasting employment that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
american-rails.com

Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

What does Black Pittsburgh think about the Roe v. Wade reversal?

LA’TASHA D. MAYES, Democratic nominee for state House District 24 in the November election, denounces the June 24 Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Black women accounted for 44 percent of the abortions performed in Pennsylvania in 2020. The exact number, according to Pennsylvania’s Annual Abortion Report...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

60 Miles for Vets bike ride takes place across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local cyclists biked over sixty miles in one day all for a good cause.Yesterday was the Veteran Leadership Program's sixth annual 60 Miles for Vets bike ride.It started in Connellsville, with cyclists following along the Great Allegheny Passage and crossing the finish line along First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.The fundraiser used to take cyclists all the way to the passage's end in Washington D.C. before the pandemic - and some still went for those extra miles this weekend.We did [the ride] all the way to Cumberland, Maryland, and back. So we did 300 miles for these guys, and then we got to finish with the rest of the guys at the end of the ride," Medio Monti said. Monti is a veteran and a cyclist."It helps us fill the gaps in between our program funding that would not otherwise be funded; the community support is essential to our mission," Dr. Ben Stahl, the CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program, added.The Veterans Leadership Program on the North Side helps connect veterans with services like housing, wellness, career development, and social services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Power restored after outage at US Steel Clairton Coke Works

Power is back and U.S. Steel is restoring normal operations at the Clairton Coke Works. A power failure at 5:30 a.m. Monday forced the company to flare coke oven gas from the plant's stacks and batteries. The Breathe Project provided a time-lapse video of those flares as they happened. The...
CLAIRTON, PA

