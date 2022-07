A man has been arrested in South Carolina and charged in the May 13 shooting death of a Fayetteville teenager on Yadkin Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Lamon Isaiah Townsend, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, the department said in a release. His address was not immediately available. Townsend was arrested Wednesday, June 29, in Bennettsville, South Carolina, by members of the U.S.Marshals Service Task Force.

