ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton County, MO

Amtrak, BNSF sue dump truck driver’s company in fatal train crash and derailment

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3Diz_0gSAg7BN00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Amtrak and railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe have sued the company that employed a dump truck driver killed in a train crash this week in Chariton County.

The lawsuit against MS Contracting of Brookfield, Missouri, was filed Thursday in federal court. It alleges the dump truck driver, Billy Barton II, was negligent in crossing the tracks on Porche Prairie Avenue near Mendon when the Amtrak train was coming. Federal investigators said this week that the train was traveling at nearly 90 mph at the time of the crash.

The companies are suing to recoup losses connected to the crash, including injuries to passengers and crew and damage to the tracks and the train. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed when the Southwest Chief No. 4 train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago slammed into the dump truck Monday.

The train carried 289 passengers and crew, according to the lawsuit. Amtrak said this week that about 150 people were injured. Three passengers and Barton died in the crash.

Complaint in Amtrak/BNSF federal lawsuit Download

Meanwhile, Barton's widow is suing a manager for BNSF , which maintains the tracks, and Chariton County, alleging they were negligent in maintaining safe conditions at the crossing. The crossing did not have lights or audible warnings to alert drivers when trains are approaching. Federal investigators have also said the crossing has a steep grade and possible visibility issues and local residents and officials lobbied the state for improvements at the crossing.

Amtrak is authorized to go 90 mph in the area and freight trains go 70 mph, according to the Barton wrongful death lawsuit. Several issues at the crossing also make it hard to see oncoming trains, the lawsuit claims.

However, the lawsuit filed by Amtrak and BNSF places the blame for the crash on Barton and his employer, not on the lack of safety at the crossing. The truck failed to stop at the crossing, running a stop sign there, the suit claims. The suit also claims the truck didn't have enough ground clearance to cross the tracks and was going too fast to stop in time.

Aerial view of crash site, Friday, July 1, 2022.

"Amtrak incurred labor costs, suffered delays and disruption to its service, and has been or will be
subjected to other economic and financial losses due to the collision, including but not limited to
the costs of making alternative travel arrangements for its passengers and crew, medical and related
expenses for its passengers and crew, the costs of responding to the collision, and damages
resulting from the loss of use of its equipment," the lawsuit claims.

BNSF has incurred costs from track repairs, according to the lawsuit.

A call to MS Contracting was not answered Friday morning.

A hearing in the case is set for July 22.

The post Amtrak, BNSF sue dump truck driver’s company in fatal train crash and derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Fe, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Chariton County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two teens flown to University Hospital after UTV crash

HOWARD Co. (KMIZ) Two teens were flown to University Hospital on Monday night after a UTV crash in Howard County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 14-year-old boys were driving along County Rd. 261 near County Rd. 259 when the driver lost control and overcorrected. The UTV then went off the The post Two teens flown to University Hospital after UTV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 210

Residents of Braymer and Lee’s Summit were hurt Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a car south of liberty. Both occupants hurt were in the car. The driver, 26-year-old Bethany Milligan of Braymer, and a passenger in the car, 26-year-old Christian Seccio of Lee’s Summit, were taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.
BRAYMER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia house fire engulfs garage on Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire responded to a house fire on E. Molly Ln. in Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Clint Walker said his agency responded to a call about the fire around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water, and worked to slow the flames that The post Columbia house fire engulfs garage on Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnsf#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Truck Drivers#Porche Prairie Avenue#Amtrak Bnsf#Download Meanwhile
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Health staff explains disaster response for 28 victims of Amtrak train derailment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health medical staff held a press conference Wednesday to share their experience caring for 28 patients after the Amtrak train derailment in Mendon on Monday. The crash killed four people and injured 150 others. According to investigators, a dump truck crossed in front of the train at the crossing on Porche The post Boone Health staff explains disaster response for 28 victims of Amtrak train derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

NTSB expected to arrive at deadly Chariton County train derailment Tuesday

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Federal investigators plan to arrive Tuesday at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Chariton County. The derailment happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday after an Amtrak passenger train crashed into a dump truck at a crossing near Mendon, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said The post NTSB expected to arrive at deadly Chariton County train derailment Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy